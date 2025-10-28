ED CHALLENGES MPs : RUSH THESE LAWS

President Mnangagwa yesterday challenged Parliament to expedite the passage of laws since the legislation enacted in the House carries the aspirations of the nation and its development.

The President said this while delivering the State of the Nation Address and officially opening the Third Session of the 10th Parliament of Zimbabwe at the new Parliament Building in Mount Hampden.

“The importance of the timeous discharge of legislative duties reposed in Parliament cannot be overemphasised. Parliament is reminded that laws passed by this August House carry the hopes and aspirations of our people and consist of central policies for implementation by the Executive.

“It is, therefore, critically important that the law-making processes be expedited for the efficient operation of State apparatus.

“Collectively, we have a duty to sustain the prevailing confidence that the people of our country have in our governance systems,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said the outstanding Bills from the First and Second Sessions that were presented to Parliament must be concluded as soon as possible.

These include: the Occupational Safety and Health Bill; Public Service Amendment Bill; State Service Pension Bill; Pipelines Amendment Bill; Persons with Disabilities Bill; Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Bill; Mines and Minerals Amendment Bill; Insurance and Pensions Amendment Bill, and Zimbabwe School Examinations Council Bill.

“Regrettably, there are additional Bills that I announced during the Official Opening of the Second Session of the 10th Parliament of Zimbabwe that have not been presented to Parliament.

“These include the Teaching Professions Council Bill; Electronic Transactions and Electronic Commerce Bill; Standards Bill; Biological Warfare Bill; Legal Practitioners Amendment Bill and Rural Electrification Fund Amendment Bill, among others.

“The total backlog of outstanding Bills is unacceptable. I challenge this August House to do more to ensure that these Bills are brought before Parliament and finalised,” he said.

President Mnangagwa outlined the new Bills that will form part of the agenda during the course of the Third Session of Parliament.

“With regard to the industry and commerce sub-sectors, the National Productivity Institute Bill seeks to create the Zimbabwe Productivity Institute to drive increased productivity across all our industries. Amendments will be made to foundational laws, including the Iron and Steel Industry Act and the Sugar Production Control Act.

“To further protect our consumers from a fast-changing economic environment, amendments to the Competition Act are now a necessity. Meanwhile, Government is finalising amendments to the Commercial Premises (Lease Control) Act to create fairness in the commercial rental market.

“Amendment of the Research Act aims at establishing a deliberate and sustainable framework for funding research to facilitate adequate resources for research institutions. This is in line with my Administration’s ongoing quest to promote locally developed solutions and innovation, while reducing dependence on imported technologies,” he said. Herald