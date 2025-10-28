ED CHALLENGES MPs : RUSH THESE LAWS

President Mnangagwa yesterday challenged Parliament to expedite the passage of laws since the legislation enacted in the House carries the aspirations of the nation and its development.
The President
said this while delivering the State of the Nation Address and officially
opening the Third Session of the 10th Parliament of Zimbabwe at the new Parliament Building in
Mount Hampden.
“The importance
of the timeous discharge of legislative duties reposed in Parliament cannot be
overemphasised. Parliament is reminded that laws passed by this August House
carry the hopes and aspirations of our people and consist of central policies
for implementation by the Executive.
“It is,
therefore, critically important that the law-making processes be expedited for
the efficient operation of State apparatus.
“Collectively,
we have a duty to sustain the prevailing confidence that the people of our
country have in our governance systems,” he said.
President
Mnangagwa said the outstanding Bills from the First and Second Sessions that
were presented to Parliament must be concluded as soon as possible.
These include:
the Occupational Safety and Health Bill; Public Service Amendment Bill; State
Service Pension Bill; Pipelines Amendment Bill; Persons with Disabilities Bill;
Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Bill; Mines and Minerals
Amendment Bill; Insurance and Pensions Amendment Bill, and Zimbabwe School
Examinations Council Bill.
“Regrettably,
there are additional Bills that I announced during the Official Opening of the
Second Session of the 10th Parliament of Zimbabwe that have not been presented
to Parliament.
“These include
the Teaching Professions Council Bill; Electronic Transactions and Electronic
Commerce Bill; Standards Bill; Biological Warfare Bill; Legal Practitioners
Amendment Bill and Rural Electrification Fund Amendment Bill, among others.
“The total
backlog of outstanding Bills is unacceptable. I challenge this August House to
do more to ensure that these Bills are brought before Parliament and
finalised,” he said.
President
Mnangagwa outlined the new Bills that will form part of the agenda during the
course of the Third Session of Parliament.
“With regard to
the industry and commerce sub-sectors, the National Productivity Institute Bill
seeks to create the Zimbabwe Productivity Institute to drive increased
productivity across all our industries. Amendments will be made to foundational
laws, including the Iron and Steel Industry Act and the Sugar Production
Control Act.
“To further
protect our consumers from a fast-changing economic environment, amendments to
the Competition Act are now a necessity. Meanwhile, Government is finalising
amendments to the Commercial Premises (Lease Control) Act to create fairness in
the commercial rental market.
“Amendment of
the Research Act aims at establishing a deliberate and sustainable framework
for funding research to facilitate adequate resources for research
institutions. This is in line with my Administration’s ongoing quest to promote
locally developed solutions and innovation, while reducing dependence on
imported technologies,” he said. Herald
