FINAL YEAR TRAINEE NURSE FLEES OVER FAKE CERTIFICATE

Authorities at Gutu Mission Hospital woke up to an empty bed at one of the hostels after a final year trainee nurse who got wind of an O’ Level Certificates verification process collected his belongings and sneaked out of the mission during the night.
Sources said
Persuade Gomiwa had four O’ Level passes instead of the minimum of five
required for the nursing course. He allegedly entered the training programme
using a fake certificate that had six subjects.
It is well
known throughout the country that getting a place in a nursing school is now
based based on a primary condition of paying US$1 000 bribe instead of academic
passes or performance in interviews and this could be the reason why recruiting
authorities sometimes miss the issue of forged certificates.
Gutu Mission
Hospital Station Superintendent, Reverend Taru Mugoni confirmed that there is a
student who is not coming to class and investigations are underway.
He however,
said it was still premature for him to comment on the issue of the suspected
fake certificate as higher authorities were still to be briefed on the matter.
“It is not yet
confirmed and there are verifications that are to be done by the Human
Resources including at Provincial offices. The case is still at a premature
stage because there are offices that are yet to be informed. What I can confirm
is there is a student who did not return to the college and investigations are
ongoing,” said Rev Mugoni.
Masvingo
Provincial Medical Director (PMD) Amadeus Shamhu said the province has recorded
a few cases of the use of forged certificates. He added that forging
certificates is fraud and the student automatically discontinues the studies
and faces arrest.
“There are very
few cases of use of forged certificates. In such cases, the ministry conducts
disciplinary investigations and the student automatically discontinues the
studies and faces arrest,” said Shamhu.
Efforts to get
a comment from Gomiwa were fruitless as calls to his phone were not going
through. Sources said despite lacking O’ levels, Gomiwa was an above average
student at the School of Nursing and never failed a course in his three years.
The nursing
intakes at Gutu Mission comprise of an average class of 20 students. Masvingo
Mirror
