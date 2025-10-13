COUPLE JAILED FOR DETAINING NEIGHBOUR'S DAUGHTER FOR 10 DAYS

A couple from Epworth in Harare has been jailed for nine months after it was found guilty of detaining a neighbour’s 15-year-old daughter for nearly 10 days with the intention to initiate her into the manjuzu cult.
Fortunate Anesu
Nyandoro (30) and her husband Tadiwanashe Benjamin (25) were initially jailed
for 12 months when they appeared before Epworth Magistrate Ethel Chichera.
Three months of
their sentence were set aside for five years on condition that they do not
commit an offence involving unlaw detention.
The State led
by Mr Vincent Chidembo has it that on September 24, the 15-year-old left her
aunt’s place and visited the couple, who wanted to give her some herb to drink.
Mr Chidembo
said the couple then decided to keep the girl at their place without the
knowledge of her custodians.
The court heard
that when the girl’s aunt inquired about the girl’s whereabouts, the couple
professed ignorance, prompting her to file a missing person report with the
police.
After days of
search, the girl’s aunt got wind that she was at the couple’s place of
residence, leading to their arrest.
It was during
their court hearing that it emerged that they wanted to initiate the girl into
manjuzu. H Metro
