MADZIBABA WESHANDUKO CHARGED

Opposition activist Godfrey Karembera, widely known as Madzibaba WeShanduko, appeared before Harare magistrate Tapiwa Kuhudzai yesterday facing a charge of incitement to participate in a public gathering with intent to cause public violence.

The charge stems from a planned demonstration dubbed the One Million Men March, which was called for by war veteran Blessed “Bombshell” Runesu Geza.

Karembera, represented by lawyer Paida Saurombe, was remanded in custody to today for bail application.

Saurombe challenged the placement of Karembera on remand, arguing that his client's arrest was unlawful. He alleged that police assaulted Karembera and tendered images in court showing injuries on his back as evidence.

The State alleged that on October 16, 2025, Karembera and his accomplices still at large connived to incite the public to participate in the march, which was in protest against President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

According to court papers, the march was scheduled for October 17, 2025, at Robert Gabriel Mugabe Square and Africa Unity Square in Harare.

The demonstrations were called after Geza, in YouTube videos, accused the President of betraying Zimbabweans, aligning with “criminal saboteurs”, and engaging in corruption and looting.

The court heard that Karembera and his accomplices printed and distributed fliers at Machipisa in Highfield, Glen View and Budiriro suburbs.

The fliers had messages such as STOP THE LOOTING, ZIMBABWE IS NOT FOR SALE,” 7 BILLION REASONS TO MARCH and ONE MILLION MAN MARCH.

Police received a tip-off about a silver Toyota Aqua distributing fliers.

They tracked and intercepted the vehicle along Patrenda Road in Glen View, where they recovered 7 200 flyers.

While Karembera and two others allegedly fled the scene, a suspect identified as Malvern Mavhere was arrested.

The State further alleged that on the day the protest were supposed to take place, Karembera recorded a video inciting the public to gather at Africa Unity Square and posted it on several WhatsApp groups and on Facebook.

The recovered fliers were submitted in court as exhibits. Newsday