MADZIBABA WESHANDUKO CHARGED

Opposition activist Godfrey Karembera, widely known as Madzibaba WeShanduko, appeared before Harare magistrate Tapiwa Kuhudzai yesterday facing a charge of incitement to participate in a public gathering with intent to cause public violence.
The charge
stems from a planned demonstration dubbed the One Million Men March, which was
called for by war veteran Blessed “Bombshell” Runesu Geza.
Karembera,
represented by lawyer Paida Saurombe, was remanded in custody to today for bail
application.
Saurombe
challenged the placement of Karembera on
remand, arguing that his client's arrest was unlawful. He alleged that police
assaulted Karembera and tendered images in court showing injuries on his back
as evidence.
The State
alleged that on October 16, 2025, Karembera and his accomplices still at large
connived to incite the public to participate in the march, which was in protest
against President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
According to
court papers, the march was scheduled for October 17, 2025, at Robert Gabriel
Mugabe Square and Africa Unity Square in Harare.
The
demonstrations were called after Geza, in YouTube videos, accused the President
of betraying Zimbabweans, aligning with “criminal saboteurs”, and engaging in
corruption and looting.
The court heard
that Karembera and his accomplices printed and distributed fliers at Machipisa
in Highfield, Glen View and Budiriro suburbs.
The fliers had
messages such as STOP THE LOOTING, ZIMBABWE IS NOT FOR SALE,” 7 BILLION REASONS
TO MARCH and ONE MILLION MAN MARCH.
Police received
a tip-off about a silver Toyota Aqua distributing fliers.
They tracked
and intercepted the vehicle along Patrenda Road in Glen View, where they
recovered 7 200 flyers.
While Karembera
and two others allegedly fled the scene, a suspect identified as Malvern
Mavhere was arrested.
The State
further alleged that on the day the protest were supposed to take place,
Karembera recorded a video inciting the public to gather at Africa Unity Square
and posted it on several WhatsApp groups and on Facebook.
The recovered
fliers were submitted in court as exhibits. Newsday
