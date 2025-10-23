CHIMOMBE FACES YEARS IN JAIL

How many more years will businessmen Moses Mpofu and Mike Chimombe spend in jail?
That was the
BIG question yesterday after the two were convicted of fraud after a lengthy
trial which has already seen them spend 16 months in custody.
The two were
convicted after a full trial by Justice Pisirayi Kwenda.
They are now
likely to know their fate, in terms of the time they will spend in prison
serving their sentence, next week.
In his
findings, Justice Kwenda said Mpofu, “shot himself in the foot.”
The judge
ruled: “He (Mpofu) said all he did was in his capacity as a director and that
he was directed to do so. So there was no further proof needed by the State.
“The second
accused Chimombe argued that his case was ‘strange because the State closed its
case without mentioning how he was involved in the misrepresentation.’
“His closing
submission was that ‘the State failed to bring him any closer to the case,’
insisting that he was implicated merely by association.”
Justice Kwenda
said there was no basis for invoking the doctrine of association, as “no law
was cited.”
“We accepted
the submission by the State that Blackdeck was not registered. Was the use of
that name meant to deceive? Could it be said the intention was to bring
perjury?
“We believe the
name was used to attract some colour, not to deceive the Ministry, although
different names were used interchangeably.”
Justice Kwenda
noted that Mpofu’s failure to call witnesses “affected his credibility and his
defence.”
“He knew these
witnesses were important as he was being charged in his personal capacity. His
decision not to call these witnesses was his own, except that one witness had
died — which was not verified by production of evidence,” the judge said.
“Where a
litigant threatens to call witnesses to confirm his defence and later
abdicates, the usual inference is there was no intention to call that witness,
or that the witness, if called, would not confirm that defence.”
Justice Kwenda
dismissed Mpofu’s explanation that he changed his mind after realising he was
being charged personally, describing it as “lame because he knew that from the
beginning.”
He explained
that a company was a legal entity.
“A company is
just a person in terms of the law. It’s really not a natural person created by
God. It being a fiction, you can’t touch it.
“It does not
have a brain of its own, so it’s very difficult to separate the acts of a
company from the acts of the person who represents it.”
Justice Kwenda
said a corporate body might be liable, “but the State may choose not to use the
body.
The fact that
one is a director gives rise to that liability.”
“Mpofu must
have been aware of his obligation. He submitted a bid which contained falsified
information, so that confirms that he was liable. He should have called
witnesses to confirm that he was not involved in the submission, but he did not
do so.”
Justice Kwenda
said that where presumption gives rise to criminal liability, “the onus is on a
litigant to prove that he did not play a part.”
Turning to
Chimombe, the judge said: “The second accused person strenuously denied he had
much involvement in this scheme.
“We were faced
with a situation where we had a threatened case against his denial. We must
resolve that factual dispute, and that can be rectified by reference to
testimony of witnesses.
“The witnesses
John Bhasera and Nhundurwa said they would attend meetings together.
“We, therefore,
found that he participated. We did not find his explanation convincing. If he
said he attended meetings with Nhundurwa, that would have nothing to do with
lobbying for an award for Blackdeck because it had already been awarded.”
Justice Kwenda
rejected the claim that Chimombe attended meetings merely to resolve disputes
as a member of the Economic Empowerment Group.
“There was
clearly another reason for this. Why would he be there to attend a business
meeting?
“It shows he
had a mandate.
“We found that
the version of the first accused person – that Chimombe was co-opted to
represent the company – is binding. To that extent, we found that the second
accused was controlling the affairs of the entity.
“His liability
flows from his participation.”
The State,
represented by Witness Mabhaudhi, proved that in 2021, the Government – as part
of the Rural Development Agenda – introduced the Presidential Goat Pass-On
scheme to alleviate poverty among the less privileged households across the
country’s 10 provinces.
The Government
had targeted to buy special goat breeds for households and their village heads
and it anticipated to procure more than 500,000 goats for this scheme.
The Government
mandated the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries and Rural
Development to implement this programme and the Ministry flighted a tender for
the supply and delivery of the goats.
Four companies
– Kotrum Enterprises Private Limited, Blackdeck Livestock and Poultry Farming,
Millytake Enterprises Private Limited and Zvikomborero Farms Private Limited –
responded to the Ministry by submitting their bids.
The two
businessmen participated in the tender knowing that Blackdeck Livestock and
Poultry Farming was not registered and did not have a valid ZIMRA Tax Clearance
certificate and National Social Security Authority compliance certificate
required for a company to be eligible to bid in that tender.
The State
proved that they forged a ZIMRA Tax clearance certificate (ITF263) bearing
business partner number 0200158956 and a [NSSA] compliance certificate number
4798/21 in the name of Blackdeck Private Limited bearing Social Security
registration number 0197190L.
These documents
were attached to a bidding document which was submitted to the Ministry of
Lands misrepresenting that the company was in full compliance with ZIMRA and
NSSA Laws.
The duo won the
tender and the two parties entered into an agreement for the supply and
delivery of 632 001 goats for the scheme valued at US$87 757 168.
On the contract
Blackdeck Livestock and Poultry Farming was represented by Moses Mpofu and
Tinashe Chimombe, who was his witness.
As per Clause
29.1 of the contract agreement, the Ministry of Lands had agreed to make a 30%
advance payment to Blackdeck Livestock and Poultry Farming.
The Ministry
transferred ZWL$901 294 200 and ZWL$698 705 800 on April 21, 2022, and June 29,
2022.
This added up
to ZWL$1.6 billion which was equivalent to US$7 712 197 into Blackdeck Private
Limited CABS bank account towards the purchasing of the said goats.
After delays in
delivery, the Ministry made some follow-ups and discovered that the duo had no
capacity to deliver the goats as they had only 3713 goats in their holding
sites.
Altogether they
delivered 4 208 goats, valued at US$331 445, from the US$7 712 197 paid by the
Ministry and went on to convert the US$7 380 751 to their personal use.
The duo is
expected back in court on October 31 for the pre-sentence hearing and the
subsequent sentencing. H Metro
