INPUTS FOR OPPOSITION SUPPORTERS

Opposition activists in Gutu Central who have for many years suffered the indignity of being refused welfare benefits by the Zanu PF Government have organised clubs to buy agricultural inputs for themselves which they share weeks ahead of the rain season.
On Saturday,
Matthew Takaona, a Gutu Central opposition candidate in the 2023 harmonised
elections presided over the distribution of maize seed to the first group of 20
that comprises members from the constituency’s 11 wards. The members led by
Raphinos Mapfumo started putting together their monthly contributions in
February.
Speaking during
the distribution held at Mpandawana Growth Point, Takaona said the gesture by
the villagers to buy seed is a practical step towards real change. He said
living on Government handouts is not only dehumanising but humiliating and it
demonstrates that Zanu PF has failed to empower the people.
He urged the
people of Zimbabwe to unshackle themselves from the dependency syndrome created
by Zanu PF, adding that Zimbabweans did not live on handouts before
independence. Handouts only came with Zanu PF.
The clubs were
started in February this year and members contributed monthly subscriptions of
US$10 each and from that they can buy enough seed, fertiliser and groceries for
the families at the end of the year. Takaona said even with a contribution of
US$3 a month, families can buy enough seed for themselves.
“This is 18,
October and we have seed, ready to start the season. We don’t wait for Zanu PF,
we wait for the rains. This is the change we want. Zanu PF can keep their
bloody seeds and we keep our integrity. We cannot continue to be humiliated by
being paraded at food distribution centres everyday as we beg for food. We are not disabled, we are able-bodied,”
said Takaona.
He said
villagers including old people are being forced to walk 20km every week to
distribution points just to get their names marked for seeds that may not even
come until January.
Sekwedzai
Vhembo nee Shayamano, a women leader said Zimbabwe is waiting for a political
leader that has love for the people. Getrude Dhobha urged people to unite and
work for their betterment.
Wilson Run’anga
said it is the vision of opposition leader Nelson Chamisa to genuinely empower
people. He said Chamisa is the people’s choice and a leader that Zimbabweans
are waiting for. He thanked Chamisa for approving Takaona as the opposition candidate for Gutu Central in 2023
adding that the latter was up to the job. Masvingo Mirror
