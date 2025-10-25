INPUTS FOR OPPOSITION SUPPORTERS



Opposition activists in Gutu Central who have for many years suffered the indignity of being refused welfare benefits by the Zanu PF Government have organised clubs to buy agricultural inputs for themselves which they share weeks ahead of the rain season.

On Saturday, Matthew Takaona, a Gutu Central opposition candidate in the 2023 harmonised elections presided over the distribution of maize seed to the first group of 20 that comprises members from the constituency’s 11 wards. The members led by Raphinos Mapfumo started putting together their monthly contributions in February.

Speaking during the distribution held at Mpandawana Growth Point, Takaona said the gesture by the villagers to buy seed is a practical step towards real change. He said living on Government handouts is not only dehumanising but humiliating and it demonstrates that Zanu PF has failed to empower the people.

He urged the people of Zimbabwe to unshackle themselves from the dependency syndrome created by Zanu PF, adding that Zimbabweans did not live on handouts before independence. Handouts only came with Zanu PF.

The clubs were started in February this year and members contributed monthly subscriptions of US$10 each and from that they can buy enough seed, fertiliser and groceries for the families at the end of the year. Takaona said even with a contribution of US$3 a month, families can buy enough seed for themselves.

“This is 18, October and we have seed, ready to start the season. We don’t wait for Zanu PF, we wait for the rains. This is the change we want. Zanu PF can keep their bloody seeds and we keep our integrity. We cannot continue to be humiliated by being paraded at food distribution centres everyday as we beg for food. We are not disabled, we are able-bodied,” said Takaona.

He said villagers including old people are being forced to walk 20km every week to distribution points just to get their names marked for seeds that may not even come until January.

Sekwedzai Vhembo nee Shayamano, a women leader said Zimbabwe is waiting for a political leader that has love for the people. Getrude Dhobha urged people to unite and work for their betterment.

Wilson Run’anga said it is the vision of opposition leader Nelson Chamisa to genuinely empower people. He said Chamisa is the people’s choice and a leader that Zimbabweans are waiting for. He thanked Chamisa for approving Takaona as the opposition candidate for Gutu Central in 2023 adding that the latter was up to the job. Masvingo Mirror