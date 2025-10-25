CAR, HOUSE FOR COMIC ELDER

In a story that proves truth is often funnier than fiction, beloved comedian Leroy “Comic Elder” Zaware drove away from State House yesterday with more than just punch-lines — he left with a brand-new Ford Raptor, US$10 00 cash and a house, all thanks to a President who knows how to keep a promise.
The epic
punch-line to this real-life comedy sketch unfolded yesterday when Comic Elder,
accompanied by his proud parents, arrived at State House in his signature
attire: a checkered shirt, outrageously oversized trousers and his legendary
giant red bag.
The scene was
set for the ultimate payoff.
Just days
earlier, after winning the Best Comedy Award at the inaugural Youth Symposium,
the quick-witted comedian had immediately asked President Mnangagwa for his
address to collect the pledged vehicle.
He even
followed up with a visit to Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational
Training Minister Tino Machakaire, proving that when it comes to securing a
dream car, a little persistence — and perfect timing — is key.
The handover
was anything but a formal affair.
The First Lady,
Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa, was first to greet him, her motherly warmth met with
Comic Elder’s trademark humour.
When she
enquired about his iconic bag, he deadpanned: “This is where I keep my driver’s
licence. Yes, the bag is quite deep but I keep it here.”
When the
President unveiled the sleek, black Ford Raptor, the comedian’s eyes widened in
disbelief.
But in a move
that surprised no one, the king of plot twists had one more up his sleeve.
After
gratefully accepting the keys, he promptly turned and handed them to his
father.
“I will not be
driving this car today, Your Excellency,” he declared.
“I am elated.
So, today my father will drive this vehicle back home.”
The laughs kept
coming as he detailed his plans for his new US$10 000 bonus, announcing his
urgent need to buy an iron.
“The belt is
still okay,” he assured everyone, “it just needs a few touch-ups at the back.”
As if the day
couldn’t get any better, Special Presidential Investment Advisor Dr Paul
Tungwarara stepped in with a surprise encore: the gift of a house.
A grateful
Comic Elder later thanked the President and the nation, pledging to use his
platform to advocate against drug abuse.
But he saved
his best gag for last. With a perfectly straight face, he turned to the
Commander-in-Chief and made one final request: a military guard detail for his
new wheels.
As the Ford
Raptor pulled away, with one very proud dad at the wheel, it was clear this
wasn’t just a victory for one comedian.
It was a
feel-good story, a kept promise and a hilarious reminder that sometimes, the
best things in life come with a laugh track. Sunday Mail
