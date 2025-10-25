CAR, HOUSE FOR COMIC ELDER



In a story that proves truth is often funnier than fiction, beloved comedian Leroy “Comic Elder” Zaware drove away from State House yesterday with more than just punch-lines — he left with a brand-new Ford Raptor, US$10 00 cash and a house, all thanks to a President who knows how to keep a promise.

The epic punch-line to this real-life comedy sketch unfolded yesterday when Comic Elder, accompanied by his proud parents, arrived at State House in his signature attire: a checkered shirt, outrageously oversized trousers and his legendary giant red bag.

The scene was set for the ultimate payoff.

Just days earlier, after winning the Best Comedy Award at the inaugural Youth Symposium, the quick-witted comedian had immediately asked President Mnangagwa for his address to collect the pledged vehicle.

He even followed up with a visit to Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training Minister Tino Machakaire, proving that when it comes to securing a dream car, a little persistence — and perfect timing — is key.

The handover was anything but a formal affair.

The First Lady, Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa, was first to greet him, her motherly warmth met with Comic Elder’s trademark humour.

When she enquired about his iconic bag, he deadpanned: “This is where I keep my driver’s licence. Yes, the bag is quite deep but I keep it here.”

When the President unveiled the sleek, black Ford Raptor, the comedian’s eyes widened in disbelief.

But in a move that surprised no one, the king of plot twists had one more up his sleeve.

After gratefully accepting the keys, he promptly turned and handed them to his father.

“I will not be driving this car today, Your Excellency,” he declared.

“I am elated. So, today my father will drive this vehicle back home.”

The laughs kept coming as he detailed his plans for his new US$10 000 bonus, announcing his urgent need to buy an iron.

“The belt is still okay,” he assured everyone, “it just needs a few touch-ups at the back.”

As if the day couldn’t get any better, Special Presidential Investment Advisor Dr Paul Tungwarara stepped in with a surprise encore: the gift of a house.

A grateful Comic Elder later thanked the President and the nation, pledging to use his platform to advocate against drug abuse.

But he saved his best gag for last. With a perfectly straight face, he turned to the Commander-in-Chief and made one final request: a military guard detail for his new wheels.

As the Ford Raptor pulled away, with one very proud dad at the wheel, it was clear this wasn’t just a victory for one comedian.

It was a feel-good story, a kept promise and a hilarious reminder that sometimes, the best things in life come with a laugh track. Sunday Mail