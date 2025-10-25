ZDF TO GET NEW COMMANDER

Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) could be having a new commander within the next three weeks, days before the expiry of General Philip Valerio Sibanda’s term which ends on November 23, 2025, sources have told Masvingo Mirror.

The sources said General Sibanda is currently on leave and when he returns it is to prepare for a hand-over take-over ceremony with a successor and this is likely to take place by the 9th of November. The same sources said military drills are already taking place to prepare for the handover takeover event.

Minister of Defence, Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri requested for questions in writing when asked for a comment. She however, stopped picking up her phone after the questions were sent to her.

ZDF Director (Public Relations), Colonel Charles Mutizhe dismissed the story and said that there is no such development in the ZDF.

“For now no official communication has been done regarding the matter and should the General retire, the media will be made aware through a Press statement that we would release,” said Mutizhe.

An analyst who declined to be named said changes were taking place fast in the security arms and the development would therefore not be surprising.

President Mnangagwa extended the contract of General Sibanda on December 24, 2024 through General Notice 15 of 2025. General Sibanda who is 71 years old reached retirement age last year and his contract was extended by a year at the pleasure of Mnangagwa.

The Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Aaron Nhepera said the matter was above his paygrade and referred questions to Muchinguri-Kashiri and the ZDF.

“I don’t answer questions from journalists over the phone. Send your questions on my WhatsApp,” said Kashiri.

Sources said Mnangagwa is keeping the name of the next commander under wraps as he consolidates his power over his political rivals in particular his Deputy, General Constantine Chiwenga.

Sources said Sibanda was likely to get a Ministerial post on his retirement.

Gen Sibanda has been at the helm since 2017 when he replaced Gen Chiwenga who became Vice President.

Recently Mnangagwa replaced Commissioner General, Godwin Matanga, a war veteran, with Stephen Mutamba. The Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) has seen Fulton Mangwaya taking over from Isaac Moyo as Director General. Masvingo Mirror