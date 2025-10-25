ZDF TO GET NEW COMMANDER

Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) could be having a new commander within the next three weeks, days before the expiry of General Philip Valerio Sibanda’s term which ends on November 23, 2025, sources have told Masvingo Mirror.
The sources
said General Sibanda is currently on leave and when he returns it is to prepare
for a hand-over take-over ceremony with a successor and this is likely to take
place by the 9th of November. The same sources said military drills are already
taking place to prepare for the handover takeover event.
Minister of
Defence, Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri requested for questions in writing when asked
for a comment. She however, stopped picking up her phone after the questions
were sent to her.
ZDF Director
(Public Relations), Colonel Charles Mutizhe dismissed the story and said that
there is no such development in the ZDF.
“For now no
official communication has been done regarding the matter and should the
General retire, the media will be made aware through a Press statement that we
would release,” said Mutizhe.
An analyst who
declined to be named said changes were taking place fast in the security arms
and the development would therefore not be surprising.
President
Mnangagwa extended the contract of General Sibanda on December 24, 2024 through
General Notice 15 of 2025. General Sibanda who is 71 years old reached
retirement age last year and his contract was extended by a year at the
pleasure of Mnangagwa.
The Ministry’s
Permanent Secretary, Aaron Nhepera said the matter was above his paygrade and
referred questions to Muchinguri-Kashiri and the ZDF.
“I don’t answer
questions from journalists over the phone. Send your questions on my WhatsApp,”
said Kashiri.
Sources said
Mnangagwa is keeping the name of the next commander under wraps as he
consolidates his power over his political rivals in particular his Deputy,
General Constantine Chiwenga.
Sources said
Sibanda was likely to get a Ministerial post on his retirement.
Gen Sibanda has
been at the helm since 2017 when he replaced Gen Chiwenga who became Vice
President.
Recently
Mnangagwa replaced Commissioner General, Godwin Matanga, a war veteran, with
Stephen Mutamba. The Central
Intelligence Organisation (CIO) has seen Fulton Mangwaya taking over from Isaac
Moyo as Director General. Masvingo Mirror
