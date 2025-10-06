VILLAGERS : WE ARE BEING FORCED TO FUND POLICE CAMP TOILETS

Villagers in Chief Chimombe’s area of Gutu find themselves caught between a rock and a hard place, forced to contribute towards the late chief’s memorial service and tombstone unveiling, while also being levied for the construction of toilets at Bhasera Police Camp.

The dual demands have sparked outrage among community members who are already grappling with a harsh economic environment that has seen most households struggling to meet basic needs.

Chief Chimombe was not available for comment but one of his aides and messanger Rodger Marozhe, confirmed thaa the chief had indeed requested contributions from the villages. He, however, downplayed the demand, stating that participation was voluntary.

“Chief Chimombe is not forcing anyone to contribute. He only asked those who are able to participate in the Manyaradzo (memorial ceremony) for his late father. So each village is requested to pay US$12. Some of the contributions are also meant for the construction of toilets at Bhasera Police Station,” said Rodgers.

Gutu District Development Coodinator (DDC) Chiedza Tafirei could not be reached for comment and her cell was not reachable and at times went unanswered.

However, Masvingo Permanent Secretary in the Minister of State’s office Dr Addmore Pazvakavambwa said he wanted to get facts on the ground to before commenting on the matter.

‘I will get in touch with relevant authorities to establish the facts. I cannot say what is happening is wrong or right before getting the correct information on what is on the ground. We may say its unfair but that could be the tradition in that area, so I have to establish that first and get back to you,” said Dr Pazvakavambwa.

Disgruntled village heads who spoke to TellZim News said each village under Chief Chimombe’s jurisdiction was been instructed to contribute US$5 plus a six-pack of Chibuku Super beer for the memorial ceremony of the late chief, while also raising separate funds for toilet construction at the local police camp.

“This is unbearable we are being drained from all directions. We are supposed to collect council taxes, now the chief’s office wants money for a tombstone and police toilets from the same villagers who also need to pay school fees among other monetary requirements. Where are we supposed to get all this money when the villagers can barely afford decent meals,” said one village head.

The demands come at a time when many families in the area are struggling to make ends meet amid rising prices of basic commodities and agricultural inputs. Several villagers expressed frustration at what they termed “never-ending contributions” that have become a burden on already stretched household budgets.

Another village head said the demands were creating acrimony between them and their subjects who feel that the leaders are part and parcel of the scheme to milk them.

“Villagers are now turning against us, between the council taxes, clinic fees, school development committee contributions, and now these new demands, they now feel we are part of the problem,” said another village head.

Sources said the Chief was once removed from the same position by his late father after allegations of misusing and abusing villagers. They allege that he once asked for five dollars again to construct the chief’s court when he was acting on his then old father’s behalf.

He was later removed from the post and was replaced by a female cousin who was not from the clan and that angered fellow clansmen who removed her replacing her with the former since he is the oldest son to the late chief.

“The same chief who failed to account for previous contributions for the community court now wants more money. How can we trust him with our money when previous projects remain unfinished,” said one villager

However, villagers dispute the voluntary nature of the contributions, with some fearing victimization if they fail to comply. “When the chief’s office asks for money, it’s never really optional. Those who don’t contribute risk being sidelined when they need assistance with documents or disputes,” revealed one villager who preferred anonymity. TellZimNews