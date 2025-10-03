COUNCILLORS PUSH BACK AGAINST MPs STANDS ALLOCATION

Harare City councilors are furious over a ministerial directive to allocate 30 low-density residential stands to Members of Parliament, arguing that the move misrepresents the role of elected officials and prioritises personal gain over public interest.
The controversy
stems from a letter dated September 12, 2025, from Local Government minister
Daniel Garwe addressed to mayor Jacob Mafume.
The letter,
which Mafume read to councillors on Wednesday at Town House, requested
council’s assistance in providing the stands.
“The Ministry
of Local Government and Public Works is rolling out the Members of Parliament
Residential Stands Scheme throughout the country,” Garwe wrote.
“However, the
ministry has no low-density residential stands for this programme in Harare.
“Given the
foregoing, may you avail at least 30 low-density planned residential stands in
the northern suburbs in your area of jurisdiction for this programme.”
He gave the
municipality a deadline of September 19, 2025, for the provision of stands.
He added that
the ministry would later identify and transfer urban land of “equal value” to
council.
Councillors,
however, condemned the move, stating that it sets a bad precedent and
undermines the principle of public service.
“My objection
to the ministerial letter allocating only low-density stands to MPs is because
the role of elected officials, both MPs and councillors, is to create
opportunities for citizens. MPs represent people, not themselves,” ward 16
councillor Denford Ngadziore said.
“This sets a
bad precedent when MPs prioritise personal gain over residents’ interests.”
He also
questioned the logic behind the allocation saying: “It is also irrational to
allocate low-density stands to all MPs, including those from high-density
constituencies or rural areas.
“Furthermore,
such allocation must follow council housing policy and procedures.”
In a separate
development, Mafume announced that the city has set up a functional Enterprise
Resource Planning (ERP) system.
He accused
certain council officials of having resisted the system to facilitate
corruption.
“The
long-resisted ERP, which council officials used to facilitate their looting and
run away from accountability, is now fully operational,” Mafume stated.
“Shady deals
will be exposed going forward.”
Successive
Auditor-General reports have highlighted irregularities in council accounting
systems because of lack of an ERP system, resulting in millions not being
accounted for.
ERP is a
software system used by councils to manage their operations and core business.

