ED HEADS TO MALAWI

President Mnangagwa will today join other Heads of State and Government at the inauguration of Malawi President-elect Peter Mutharika.
The
President-elect will be sworn in at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre, officially
becoming Malawi’s seventh Head of State following his win in the September 16
general elections.
President-elect
Mutharika secured 56,8 percent of the vote, defeating outgoing President
Lazarus Chakwera.
His running
mate, Jane Ansah, will also take the oath of office as Vice President.
The Malawian
Government said invitations had been extended to regional and international
dignitaries, including leaders from other African union (AU) member states.
Malawi’s
Ministry of Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Mwayiwawo Polepole, who once
served as Malawian Ambassador to Zimbabwe until last year, said Botswana
President Duma Boko, Mozambican President Daniel Chapo and Zambia’s Hakainde
Hichilema are also expected to be in attendance.
Zimbabwean
Ambassador to Malawi, Mrs Nancy Saungweme, yesterday told The Herald that
everything had been going on peacefully in the run-up to today’s inauguration
“The mood is
okay and very peaceful,” she said.
Thousands are
expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony, which will signal the beginning of
a new chapter in Malawi.
To ensure
maximum nationwide participation, the Malawian Government has arranged public
viewing points at Civo Stadium in Lilongwe, Katoto Freedom Park in Mzuzu and
Mangochi Stadium.
“The public is
encouraged to attend the ceremony at Kamuzu Stadium.
“For those
unable to travel, viewing centres have been arranged in Lilongwe, Mzuzu and
Mangochi,” said Malawian Secretary to the Treasury Hetherwick Njati.
According to
local media reports, outgoing President Chakwera will be in attendance to
formally hand over the reins.
The outgoing
Vice-President, Michael Usi, as well as former Presidents Bakili Muluzi and
Joyce Banda, are also expected to attend today’s inauguration.
President-elect
Mutharika previously served as Malawi’s president from 2014 to 2020, and his
return to office marks a political comeback after losing to incumbent President
Chakwera in a 2020 re-run election.
The event will
start with the swearing-in of the President-elect and Vice-President-elect by
Chief Justice Rizine Mzikamanda, followed by the inauguration of the seventh
President of the Republic of Malawi, which will be symbolised by the
presentation of symbols of office, military honours, performances and the
inaugural address. Herald
