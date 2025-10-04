ED HEADS TO MALAWI

President Mnangagwa will today join other Heads of State and Government at the inauguration of Malawi President-elect Peter Mutharika.

The President-elect will be sworn in at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre, officially becoming Malawi’s seventh Head of State following his win in the September 16 general elections.

President-elect Mutharika secured 56,8 percent of the vote, defeating outgoing President Lazarus Chakwera.

His running mate, Jane Ansah, will also take the oath of office as Vice President.

The Malawian Government said invitations had been extended to regional and international dignitaries, including leaders from other African union (AU) member states.

Malawi’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Mwayiwawo Polepole, who once served as Malawian Ambassador to Zimbabwe until last year, said Botswana President Duma Boko, Mozambican President Daniel Chapo and Zambia’s Hakainde Hichilema are also expected to be in attendance.

Zimbabwean Ambassador to Malawi, Mrs Nancy Saungweme, yesterday told The Herald that everything had been going on peacefully in the run-up to today’s inauguration

“The mood is okay and very peaceful,” she said.

Thousands are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony, which will signal the beginning of a new chapter in Malawi.

To ensure maximum nationwide participation, the Malawian Government has arranged public viewing points at Civo Stadium in Lilongwe, Katoto Freedom Park in Mzuzu and Mangochi Stadium.

“The public is encouraged to attend the ceremony at Kamuzu Stadium.

“For those unable to travel, viewing centres have been arranged in Lilongwe, Mzuzu and Mangochi,” said Malawian Secretary to the Treasury Hetherwick Njati.

According to local media reports, outgoing President Chakwera will be in attendance to formally hand over the reins.

The outgoing Vice-President, Michael Usi, as well as former Presidents Bakili Muluzi and Joyce Banda, are also expected to attend today’s inauguration.

President-elect Mutharika previously served as Malawi’s president from 2014 to 2020, and his return to office marks a political comeback after losing to incumbent President Chakwera in a 2020 re-run election.

The event will start with the swearing-in of the President-elect and Vice-President-elect by Chief Justice Rizine Mzikamanda, followed by the inauguration of the seventh President of the Republic of Malawi, which will be symbolised by the presentation of symbols of office, military honours, performances and the inaugural address. Herald