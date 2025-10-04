NUN MAKES ACADEMIC HISTORY

Her name continues to ring in the minds of those who attended the last Midlands State University (MSU) graduation ceremony held in Kwekwe.

She was called to the podium more than 10 times, to be capped by President Emmerson Mnangagwa and collect her academic excellence awards.

This is the tale of Eva Zhorizho, a Catholic nun who made history by scooping a total of 11 awards, while more than 4 500 other graduates cheered her on.

Currently serving as an Arts and Humanities teacher at Visitation Makumbe High School, in Domboshava, Zhorizho, affectionately known as Sister Eva, was named the Best Student in the Faculty of Education.

The graduation ceremony was held on September 11 and coincided with the launch of the ED Mnangagwa Law School.

“It’s not luck at all. I believe it’s God’s grace and blessings,” Sister Eva told NewsDay Weekender.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve and give back.

“My awards are a testament to God’s goodness and faithfulness.

“I am thankful for the support of my community and the guidance of my LCBL sisters.”

She is a devoted Catholic nun of the Little Children of Our Blessed Lady Sisters.

LCBL, founded in Zimbabwe in 1932 by Archbishop Aston I Chichester, is a congregation of religious women who dedicate their lives to prayer and service within the Catholic Church, particularly focusing on empowering women and girls through education, skills development and entrepreneurship, working in schools, hospitals, media and pastoral care.

Sister Eva, who studied for a Bachelor of Education Dual Honours Degree in Humanities, graduated with a first class honours.

She won the MSU Book Prize, Vice-Chancellor Award, Professor William L Chigidi Award, the Commandant Award, Econet Wireless Award, Coral Soft Award, Loveck Mafunga Award (full cover sponsorship for a Master’s Degree in the Faculty of Education at MSU), CBZ Award, Zinara award, NetOne Award and the Pizza Inn Floating Shield award.

“I am happy for such an achievement,” Sister Eva said. “To others, it is possible. Students should be focused in their studies and trust the Lord always.”

Zhorizho was born and grew up in Chitomborwizi, a significant farming area in the Makonde and Zvimba districts in Mashonaland West province.

She attended both Matoranjera Primary and secondary schools.

Her commitment to her Catholic faith saw her joining the LCBL sisters.

The nun’s remarkable feat has sent shockwaves of inspiration throughout the academic community, showcasing the power of faith, determination, and intellectual excellence. Newsday