ACCIDENT OR MURDER

The Kuwadzana Extension community is in mourning following the death of three minor children, who went missing on October 1.
They were found
yesterday in the boot of a long-parked car.
The children,
two siblings — Anenyasha (1) and Anopaishe Muzanangu (4) — along with their
neighbour Raymond Mukudzeyi (3), were playing together when they disappeared on
the day in question.
Following their
disappearance, residents launched a frantic manhunt and shared the children’s
pictures across various social media platforms, including WhatsApp groups.
Reports
indicate that the trio were last seen playing near the car park, which is close
to their homes and there were initial fears that they had been kidnapped.
The search
continued without success for two days until an alert resident detected a heavy
stench from a parked car. She alerted other residents, who forcibly opened the
boot and discovered the bodies inside.
The parents of
the deceased were inconsolable as the bodies were retrieved from the car boot,
with the children lying on top of one another.
Reports suggest
they may have died from suffocation while some still believe the children were
kidnapped and later dumped in the boot.
However, Bynet
Bunu, who managed the car park, stated that the residents did not search the
car as widely circulated on social media, instead, they only searched inside
parked cars and areas around.
“The father of
the two deceased children called me to say they were missing. We then initiated
a search, looking around the cars and in nearby churches. We didn’t hear any
sounds or complaints at that time,” he said.
Bunu added that
the car had been parked in the area for three years. “We checked all the cars
with flashlights. “While we were searching, I heard people saying they had seen
the bodies. This is the first car park in this area.”
The children
were playing with someone, and he said they moved away from him, leading to
their disappearance. “The boot could have remained closed tightly,” he said
Another
resident, Mrs Musungwe, expressed her feelings of despair, saying they
initially believed the children had been kidnapped.
“This is a
tragic incident and we are praying for strength. Whether this was an act of
malice or simply an accident, we leave everything to God. Initially, people
claimed they searched the boot, which still surprises us.”
Another
resident, Mai Chinyan’anya, described the incident as bizarre. “We searched for
these children since the day they went missing, yet we found them just a few
metres from their homes. Whether they entered the boot on their own or were
placed there, we may never know,” she said.
Some residents
suspect foul play despite the lack of concrete leads. “If anyone is behind this
incident, the law must take its course. We suspect foul play, but experts will
determine the actual cause of death for these innocent children,” stated Jona
Chikonanyika.
This incident
follows a similar case last year when four children were found dead after being
left in a locked car in Southlea Park, having succumbed to suffocation. The
lifeless bodies were discovered in the non-functional vehicle after they went
in and closed the door. The victims
suffocated while in the vehicle. Herald
