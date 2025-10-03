DUO JAILED FOR KIDNAPPING MAN AT KNIFEPOINT

A kidnapping drama that played out on the Shamva-Chakonda road has ended with two men being handed effective three-year jail terms after holding a man hostage at knifepoint.

The Bindura Magistrates’ Court convicted Tafadzwa Sindura (26) and Lloyd Musimwa (33) for the abduction of Simbarashe Zhanda (41) on 25 April this year.

According to court records, Sindura and three other suspects still on the run blocked Zhanda’s vehicle with a Toyota Sienta before forcing him inside. In a chilling twist, Sindura pulled out a knife and threatened to kill the terrified victim.

The gang then phoned Musimwa, who ordered them to drive their hostage to Tipperary Shopping Centre, where he was held against his will. But their plan quickly collapsed when police swooped in after receiving an anonymous tip-off.

As officers stormed the scene, the shaken Zhanda was released while three accomplices bolted, leaving Sindura and Musimwa to face the law.

On conviction, the magistrate slapped both men with four-year sentences, one year of which was suspended for five years. This means they will each serve three years effectively behind bars.

Authorities praised swift community reporting and decisive police action in foiling what could have turned into a grisly crime.

“This case highlights the vigilance of law enforcement and the importance of community reporting in preventing violent crimes,” the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said in a statement.

The hunt continues for the three suspects still at large, while Shamva residents remain shaken by the audacity of the daylight abduction. Herald