DUO JAILED FOR KIDNAPPING MAN AT KNIFEPOINT

A kidnapping drama that played out on the Shamva-Chakonda road has ended with two men being handed effective three-year jail terms after holding a man hostage at knifepoint.
The Bindura
Magistrates’ Court convicted Tafadzwa Sindura (26) and Lloyd Musimwa (33) for
the abduction of Simbarashe Zhanda (41) on 25 April this year.
According to
court records, Sindura and three other suspects still on the run blocked
Zhanda’s vehicle with a Toyota Sienta before forcing him inside. In a chilling
twist, Sindura pulled out a knife and threatened to kill the terrified victim.
The gang then
phoned Musimwa, who ordered them to drive their hostage to Tipperary Shopping
Centre, where he was held against his will. But their plan quickly collapsed
when police swooped in after receiving an anonymous tip-off.
As officers
stormed the scene, the shaken Zhanda was released while three accomplices
bolted, leaving Sindura and Musimwa to face the law.
On conviction,
the magistrate slapped both men with four-year sentences, one year of which was
suspended for five years. This means they will each serve three years
effectively behind bars.
Authorities
praised swift community reporting and decisive police action in foiling what
could have turned into a grisly crime.
“This case
highlights the vigilance of law enforcement and the importance of community
reporting in preventing violent crimes,” the National Prosecuting Authority of
Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said in a statement.
The hunt
continues for the three suspects still at large, while Shamva residents remain
shaken by the audacity of the daylight abduction. Herald
