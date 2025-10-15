COP SEIZED AS HE COLLECTS FINAL BRIBE

A Bulawayo-based detective thought he was collecting the last slice of his dirty cash deal but instead walked straight into a trap.

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has arrested Detective Constable Collen Mwoyo, a police officer attached to the Minerals, Flora and Fauna Unit in Plumtree, for allegedly extorting US$1 000 from a suspect he had arrested.

According to ZACC, the disgraced cop was nabbed on Tuesday at Bellevue Shopping Centre in Bulawayo after falling for a sting operation set up by investigators. He was caught red-handed pocketing US$120, believed to be the final payment of the bribe he had demanded.

Confirming the arrest, ZACC Commissioner Kindness Paradza said Mwoyo’s arrest came after weeks of intimidation and extortion directed at a complainant, Andrew Munemo, a project manager with Posse Solutions Private Limited.

“The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission confirms the arrest of Detective Constable Collen Mwoyo on allegations of extortion,” said Commissioner Paradza. “The officer demanded US$1 000 from Mr Munemo to avoid his detention and prosecution after arresting him for alleged robbery.”

Investigations show that Mwoyo first arrested Munemo on 23 September 2025 and demanded a bribe of US$1 000 to make the charges disappear. Munemo reportedly paid US$500 on the spot. Two days later, the officer accompanied him to court for an interview with prosecutors and continued his demands, walking away with another US$200.

But when Munemo failed to pay the remaining amount, Mwoyo allegedly turned up the heat.

“On 10 October, the officer took the complainant to court for an initial remand hearing and threatened him with imprisonment for failing to pay the balance,” said Commissioner Paradza.

The final act of greed became his undoing. On 13 October, Mwoyo contacted Munemo again, saying he was in Bulawayo to collect the remaining cash. Munemo reported the matter to ZACC, which swiftly moved in to set up a trap.

When the officer arrived at Bellevue Shopping Centre to collect his cut, plainclothes investigators pounced moments after he received the marked US$120.

ZACC officers arrested Mwoyo on the spot, bringing an end to his ill-fated cash chase.

He is expected to appear in court on Wednesday, 15 October 2025, facing charges of extortion.

Commissioner Paradza applauded the successful sting and warned that no one is above the law. “This arrest sends a clear message that corruption within law enforcement will not be tolerated. We urge the public to continue reporting such cases,” he said. H Metro