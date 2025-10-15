COP SEIZED AS HE COLLECTS FINAL BRIBE

A Bulawayo-based detective thought he was collecting the last slice of his dirty cash deal but instead walked straight into a trap.
The Zimbabwe
Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has arrested Detective Constable Collen
Mwoyo, a police officer attached to the Minerals, Flora and Fauna Unit in
Plumtree, for allegedly extorting US$1 000 from a suspect he had arrested.
According to
ZACC, the disgraced cop was nabbed on Tuesday at Bellevue Shopping Centre in
Bulawayo after falling for a sting operation set up by investigators. He was
caught red-handed pocketing US$120, believed to be the final payment of the
bribe he had demanded.
Confirming the
arrest, ZACC Commissioner Kindness Paradza said Mwoyo’s arrest came after weeks
of intimidation and extortion directed at a complainant, Andrew Munemo, a
project manager with Posse Solutions Private Limited.
“The Zimbabwe
Anti-Corruption Commission confirms the arrest of Detective Constable Collen
Mwoyo on allegations of extortion,” said Commissioner Paradza. “The officer
demanded US$1 000 from Mr Munemo to avoid his detention and prosecution after
arresting him for alleged robbery.”
Investigations
show that Mwoyo first arrested Munemo on 23 September 2025 and demanded a bribe
of US$1 000 to make the charges disappear. Munemo reportedly paid US$500 on the
spot. Two days later, the officer accompanied him to court for an interview with
prosecutors and continued his demands, walking away with another US$200.
But when Munemo
failed to pay the remaining amount, Mwoyo allegedly turned up the heat.
“On 10 October,
the officer took the complainant to court for an initial remand hearing and
threatened him with imprisonment for failing to pay the balance,” said
Commissioner Paradza.
The final act
of greed became his undoing. On 13 October, Mwoyo contacted Munemo again,
saying he was in Bulawayo to collect the remaining cash. Munemo reported the
matter to ZACC, which swiftly moved in to set up a trap.
When the
officer arrived at Bellevue Shopping Centre to collect his cut, plainclothes
investigators pounced moments after he received the marked US$120.
ZACC officers
arrested Mwoyo on the spot, bringing an end to his ill-fated cash chase.
He is expected
to appear in court on Wednesday, 15 October 2025, facing charges of extortion.
Commissioner
Paradza applauded the successful sting and warned that no one is above the law.
“This arrest sends a clear message that corruption within law enforcement will
not be tolerated. We urge the public to continue reporting such cases,” he
said. H Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment