MUKOROKOZA KILLS WIFE, TORCHES THREE HOMES

A Masvingo family was plunged into tragedy and utter destitution after a 33 year old man allegedly murdered his wife with an axe before systematically setting fire to three family homesteads, reducing all possessions to ashes and leaving eight school children without any belongings.

Police have since launched a manhunt for Morgen Gwazira, an artisanal miner, who disappeared after committing the heinous crime in Machingambi Village, Gwanha area, on October 12.

Acting Masvingo Provincial Police Spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Masauso Patinyu, confirmed the incident, which occurred in Ward 13 of Chief Mugabe’s area.

“Police have launched a manhunt for the suspect who escaped after killing his wife and torching three homesteads. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should report to any nearest police station

According to police accounts, the incident began around 10 AM when Gwazira, while seated with his wife Liliosa Gwenhamo (34) and their four children in a kitchen hut, allegedly struck her on the head with an axe, killing her instantly.

He then proceeded to douse the hut with petrol. Preliminary reports indicate he initially intended to set the hut alight with himself and the children inside. However, when he went outside to ignite the fire, the children managed to escape.

Gwazira is then alleged to have dragged his wife’s body outside, piled firewood on it, doused it with petrol, and set it alight. He subsequently moved to his uncle’s nearby homestead and, finding it unoccupied, set three houses on fire. He then proceeded to his father’s homestead and set another three houses ablaze, in addition to a pigsty, killing three pigs, before disappearing into a nearby mountain.

Close sources suggest a history of volatile behavior, stating that Gwazira had previously damaged property at his father’s residence while speaking incoherently. The source indicated that his mother, who heard the initial argument on the day of the incident, fled over fears for her safety based on this past conduct.

The arson attacks resulted in the total destruction of property across the three homesteads. The affected families lost all their possessions, including clothing, furniture, and critical documents such as national identification cards and birth certificates. TellZimNews