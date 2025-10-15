MUKOROKOZA KILLS WIFE, TORCHES THREE HOMES

A Masvingo family was plunged into tragedy and utter destitution after a 33 year old man allegedly murdered his wife with an axe before systematically setting fire to three family homesteads, reducing all possessions to ashes and leaving eight school children without any belongings.
Police have
since launched a manhunt for Morgen Gwazira, an artisanal miner, who
disappeared after committing the heinous crime in Machingambi Village, Gwanha
area, on October 12.
Acting Masvingo
Provincial Police Spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Masauso Patinyu, confirmed
the incident, which occurred in Ward 13 of Chief Mugabe’s area.
“Police have
launched a manhunt for the suspect who escaped after killing his wife and
torching three homesteads. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should
report to any nearest police station
According to
police accounts, the incident began around 10 AM when Gwazira, while seated
with his wife Liliosa Gwenhamo (34) and their four children in a kitchen hut,
allegedly struck her on the head with an axe, killing her instantly.
He then
proceeded to douse the hut with petrol. Preliminary reports indicate he
initially intended to set the hut alight with himself and the children inside.
However, when he went outside to ignite the fire, the children managed to
escape.
Gwazira is then
alleged to have dragged his wife’s body outside, piled firewood on it, doused
it with petrol, and set it alight. He subsequently moved to his uncle’s nearby
homestead and, finding it unoccupied, set three houses on fire. He then
proceeded to his father’s homestead and set another three houses ablaze, in
addition to a pigsty, killing three pigs, before disappearing into a nearby
mountain.
Close sources
suggest a history of volatile behavior, stating that Gwazira had previously
damaged property at his father’s residence while speaking incoherently. The
source indicated that his mother, who heard the initial argument on the day of
the incident, fled over fears for her safety based on this past conduct.
The arson
attacks resulted in the total destruction of property across the three
homesteads. The affected families lost all their possessions, including
clothing, furniture, and critical documents such as national identification
cards and birth certificates.
