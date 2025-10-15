ZIM TRUCKER JAILED IN SA

A Zimbabwean truck driver has been jailed for 15 years in South Africa after he was caught smuggling explosives worth over R600 000 through the Beitbridge Border Post.

Edward Chikukwa (48)’s luck ran out on 11 March 2025 when South African police pounced on him at the Beitbridge Port of Entry weighbridge, as part of a joint border security blitz targeting transnational crime.

According to Hawks spokesperson for Limpopo, Warrant Officer Lethunya Mmuroa, officers searched his two-trailer truck and found bags loaded with 16 reels of detonating fuse explosives and 2 182 Superpower 90 blasting cartridges hidden in the cargo.

“The Musina-based Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation team handled the case, and the accused was kept in custody until his conviction and sentencing on 13 October 2025,” said Mmuroa.

The explosives, believed to be destined for illegal mining syndicates operating in the Free State, Gauteng and Limpopo, have become a major concern for both Zimbabwean and South African authorities.

Hawks provincial commander, Major General (Adv) Gopz Govender, praised his officers for the bust, saying the conviction showed that law enforcement was tightening the noose on cross-border criminal networks.

“The fight against transnational criminals is being won, one arrest at a time,” he said.

The smuggling of explosives has become big business along the Beitbridge corridor, with syndicates exploiting truckers and cross-border chaos to sneak in deadly cargo meant for illegal gold and chrome pits.