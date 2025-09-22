ZIMDANCEHALL STAR JAILED

Zimdancehall chanter, Nyasha Reginald Mano, popularly known as Ras Pompy, has been jailed for six months after he was found in unlawful possession of cough syrups.
Ras Pompy was
convicted for contravening the Medicines and Allied Substances Control Act
after a full trial before Harare magistrate Mr Gamuchirai Gore.
Prosecutor Mrs
Mandirasa Chigumira proved that on July 16, 2025, at around 11am, detectives
from CID Drugs Harare spotted a black Honda Fit (registration number AGS 6699)
in a traffic jam.
The Honda Fit
was in their database of vehicles supplying drugs in Harare along Kambuzuma
Road.
The court heard
that the detectives signalled Ras Pompy to pull off the road, but he sped off
into the Rugare suburb, prompting detectives to give chase.
It is alleged
that Ras Pompy’s car hit a metal pole and the detectives caught up with him.
The court heard
that the dancehall chanter’s car was searched, resulting in the seizure of
about 100 bottles of cough syrup whose street value is US$396.
These include
24x100ml bottles of Broncleer cough syrup, 20x100ml bottles of Benylin cough
syrup and 55 x 100ml of Astra Pain cough syrup.
Ras Pompy was
subsequently arrested and escorted to CID Drugs Harare.
The drugs and
the Honda Fit were seized by the police. Herald
