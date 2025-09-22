ZIMDANCEHALL STAR JAILED

Zimdancehall chanter, Nyasha Reginald Mano, popularly known as Ras Pompy, has been jailed for six months after he was found in unlawful possession of cough syrups.

Ras Pompy was convicted for contravening the Medicines and Allied Substances Control Act after a full trial before Harare magistrate Mr Gamuchirai Gore.

Prosecutor Mrs Mandirasa Chigumira proved that on July 16, 2025, at around 11am, detectives from CID Drugs Harare spotted a black Honda Fit (registration number AGS 6699) in a traffic jam.

The Honda Fit was in their database of vehicles supplying drugs in Harare along Kambuzuma Road.

The court heard that the detectives signalled Ras Pompy to pull off the road, but he sped off into the Rugare suburb, prompting detectives to give chase.

It is alleged that Ras Pompy’s car hit a metal pole and the detectives caught up with him.

The court heard that the dancehall chanter’s car was searched, resulting in the seizure of about 100 bottles of cough syrup whose street value is US$396.

These include 24x100ml bottles of Broncleer cough syrup, 20x100ml bottles of Benylin cough syrup and 55 x 100ml of Astra Pain cough syrup.

Ras Pompy was subsequently arrested and escorted to CID Drugs Harare.

The drugs and the Honda Fit were seized by the police.