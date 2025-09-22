WA VETS BIKES LOOTED



There was chaos at a meeting for veterans of the liberation struggle at Murambinda growth point in Buhera over the weekend amid reports of massive looting of bicycles and food hampers during the launch of the War Veterans Housing and Borehole Presidential Scheme in Manicaland province.

Some of the beneficiaries of the scheme include former political prisoners, ex-detainees and restrictees, heroes’ dependants, widows and war collaborators.

According to sources some of the people who attended the event stole bicycles and food hampers, among other things.

“War veterans had started queuing so that the bicycles and food hampers can be distributed, but it was too late because there was massive looting,” the sources said.

“What made the situation worse is that even young people who attended the launch became part of the looting ,while war veterans were elbowed out.”

The meeting was attended by the Zanu PF national secretary for war veterans Douglas Mahiya and Veterans of the Liberation Struggle minister Monica Mavhunga.

Also in attendance was Manicaland Provincial Affairs and Devolution minister Moses Mugadza as well as Zanu PF provincial chairperson for Manicaland, Tawanda Mukodza.

However, speaking to NewsDay, Mugadza dismissed the reports saying all beneficiaries received bicycles.

“I was told about the looting this morning (yesterday), but when we left the place everything was going on smoothly. The bicycles were many and all the war veterans received them,” he said.

“Everything went on well. What happened was just a minor thing and the good thing is everyone benefited and remember, this is a growth point.” Newsday