WA VETS BIKES LOOTED

There was chaos at a meeting for veterans of the liberation struggle at Murambinda growth point in Buhera over the weekend amid reports of massive looting of bicycles and food hampers during the launch of the War Veterans Housing and Borehole Presidential Scheme in Manicaland province.
Some of the
beneficiaries of the scheme include former political prisoners, ex-detainees
and restrictees, heroes’ dependants, widows and war collaborators.
According to
sources some of the people who attended the event stole bicycles and food
hampers, among other things.
“War veterans
had started queuing so that the bicycles and food hampers can be distributed,
but it was too late because there was massive looting,” the sources said.
“What made the
situation worse is that even young people who attended the launch became part
of the looting ,while war veterans were elbowed out.”
The meeting was
attended by the Zanu PF national secretary for war veterans Douglas Mahiya and
Veterans of the Liberation Struggle minister Monica Mavhunga.
Also in
attendance was Manicaland Provincial Affairs and Devolution minister Moses
Mugadza as well as Zanu PF provincial chairperson for Manicaland, Tawanda
Mukodza.
However,
speaking to NewsDay, Mugadza dismissed the reports saying all beneficiaries
received bicycles.
“I was told
about the looting this morning (yesterday), but when we left the place
everything was going on smoothly. The bicycles were many and all the war
veterans received them,” he said.
“Everything
went on well. What happened was just a minor thing and the good thing is
everyone benefited and remember, this is a growth point.” Newsday
