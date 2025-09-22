HUGE BLOW FOR ZIFA

Zimbabwe’s plans to host their massive 2026 World Cup Group C qualifying derby clash against South Africa in Francistown have hit a snag after ZIFA failed to secure use of the Obed Itani Chilume Stadium.
It has emerged
that the ZIFA have been left scurrying for another alternative venue amid
indications that the Botswana Football Association will be using Obed Itani
Chilume for the Zebras’ own World Cup assignment.
Sources told
Zimpapers Sports Hub yesterday that international match day rules had forced
the BFA to close out the use of the
Francistown facility within two days.
The Zebras will
host the Uganda Cranes A at Obed Itani Chilume on October 9, a day before the
Warriors play home to Bafana Bafana.
“FIFA
regulations require host nations to provide stadium access to visiting teams on
the eve of a match, making it logistically impossible to stage back-to-back
fixtures at the venue,” the sources said.
The said ZIFA
look now set to return to South Africa for alternative stadiums and would have
to make the logistical arrangements in a short space of time.
“With
Francistown unavailable, Zimbabwe’s fixture is now expected to be played in
South Africa, with Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg and Moses Mabhida Stadium in
Durban under consideration.
Both venues
have previously hosted Zimbabwe’s home matches during the AFCON and other World Cup qualifiers,” added the
sources.
The development
comes as a blow to ZIFA who had hoped to maximise on home advantage by taking
the Warriors against Bafana Bafana showdown to Botswana.
While the
Warriors are out of the reckoning for the 2026 World Cup, coach Michael Nees
has insisted Zimbabwe will use the remaining matches to upscale their Africa
Cup of Nations preparations.
Nees who has
also stressed on the need to remain competitive and professional is expected to
name a strong squad with the German gaffer also aware of the significance of
bragging rights in this Battle of the Limpopo derby.
Failure to
secure the stadium in Francistown is set to be also greeted with sadness in
Benin and Nigeria. Benin with 14 points, are three behind South Africa and as
many points ahead of third-placed Nigeria.
The Cheetahs
and the Super Eagles are however, fancying their chances of sneaking through
should FIFA dock South Africa three points for use of an ineligible player and
Bafana Bafana go on to falter in their remaining two games.
Given the
rivalry between the Warriors and Bafana Bafana, the match should still attract
a huge crowd whether at Orlando stadium or Moses Mabhida in Durban. Herald
