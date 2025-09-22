HUGE BLOW FOR ZIFA

Zimbabwe’s plans to host their massive 2026 World Cup Group C qualifying derby clash against South Africa in Francistown have hit a snag after ZIFA failed to secure use of the Obed Itani Chilume Stadium.

It has emerged that the ZIFA have been left scurrying for another alternative venue amid indications that the Botswana Football Association will be using Obed Itani Chilume for the Zebras’ own World Cup assignment.

Sources told Zimpapers Sports Hub yesterday that international match day rules had forced the BFA to close out the use of the Francistown facility within two days.

The Zebras will host the Uganda Cranes A at Obed Itani Chilume on October 9, a day before the Warriors play home to Bafana Bafana.

“FIFA regulations require host nations to provide stadium access to visiting teams on the eve of a match, making it logistically impossible to stage back-to-back fixtures at the venue,” the sources said.

The said ZIFA look now set to return to South Africa for alternative stadiums and would have to make the logistical arrangements in a short space of time.

“With Francistown unavailable, Zimbabwe’s fixture is now expected to be played in South Africa, with Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg and Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban under consideration.

Both venues have previously hosted Zimbabwe’s home matches during the AFCON and other World Cup qualifiers,” added the sources.

The development comes as a blow to ZIFA who had hoped to maximise on home advantage by taking the Warriors against Bafana Bafana showdown to Botswana.

While the Warriors are out of the reckoning for the 2026 World Cup, coach Michael Nees has insisted Zimbabwe will use the remaining matches to upscale their Africa Cup of Nations preparations.

Nees who has also stressed on the need to remain competitive and professional is expected to name a strong squad with the German gaffer also aware of the significance of bragging rights in this Battle of the Limpopo derby.

Failure to secure the stadium in Francistown is set to be also greeted with sadness in Benin and Nigeria. Benin with 14 points, are three behind South Africa and as many points ahead of third-placed Nigeria.

The Cheetahs and the Super Eagles are however, fancying their chances of sneaking through should FIFA dock South Africa three points for use of an ineligible player and Bafana Bafana go on to falter in their remaining two games.

Given the rivalry between the Warriors and Bafana Bafana, the match should still attract a huge crowd whether at Orlando stadium or Moses Mabhida in Durban. Herald