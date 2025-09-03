ZANU PF OFFICIALS BUNKING ED EVENTS

A senior Zanu PF provincial executive member has expressed disappointment with party officials, including parliamentarians, for bunking significant events, particularly those presided over by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
In a letter
addressed to the leadership of Mashonaland West province, Zanu PF provincial
chairperson Mary Mliswa-Chikoka expressed dissatisfaction over the failure of
party officials to attend important events.
The letter
followed the recent graduation ceremony at Chinhoyi University of Technology
(CUT), where only Women’s Affairs, Community and SMEs deputy minister Jennifer
Mhlanga represented the leadership.
Mliswa-Chikoka
noted the absence of prominent figures, including Members of Parliament and
Zanu PF central committee members, who were conspicuous by their absence
despite having received invitations.
Mnangagwa was
in Chinhoyi last Thursday for the 21st CUT graduation ceremony, where he capped
3 130 graduands.
“What message
are you sending when you deliberately absent yourselves from events graced by
the first secretary of our party?” Mliswa-Chikoka railed against government and
party officials.
“How can we
take seriously those who campaign aggressively to attend the [Zanu PF] people’s
conference, yet show no commitment to supporting the President’s programmes in
their own province (sic)?”
She underscored
the importance of attendance at presidential events, framing it as a
fundamental duty rather than a favour.
She also
emphasised that presence at such gatherings represents loyalty and political
consciousness, while absence can sow division and speculation within party
ranks.
The ruling
party provincial chairperson did not mince her words, warning that complacency
and silent sabotage will not be tolerated.
“Time is coming
to name and shame those whose conduct is undermining the values, unity and
authority of Zanu PF from within,” Mliswa-Chikoka asserted.
Her message
served as both a wake-up call and a demand for renewed commitment to the
principles of service, discipline and unity under Mnangagwa’s leadership.
Notable
absentees among the invited Makonde central committee and district
co-ordinating committee members included Phineas Makumbe, Thomas Chidzomba,
Christine Gwati, Precious Masango, Tapera Mtovido, Elisha Bhokoro, Archy
Ganizani and Rudo Munyonga.
The only member
who submitted an apology was politburo member Douglas Mombeshora, who was away
on government duty.
In the past,
ministers and their deputies have been in the firing line in both the National
Assembly and Senate as they bunked question-and-answer sessions.
Several times
they have been ordered to attend the important sessions, but have failed.
Zanu PF is
embroiled in a succession battle, with a faction aligned to Mnangagwa pushing
to extend his tenure either by amending the Constitution and making him a
beneficiary of the amendments, or by suspending the next elections.
Zimbabwe holds
elections every five years, with the last ones having been held in 2023.
Another faction
in the ruling party is pushing for Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga to take
over, while businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei is seen as a dark horse. Newsday
