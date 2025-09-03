ZANU PF OFFICIALS BUNKING ED EVENTS

A senior Zanu PF provincial executive member has expressed disappointment with party officials, including parliamentarians, for bunking significant events, particularly those presided over by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

In a letter addressed to the leadership of Mashonaland West province, Zanu PF provincial chairperson Mary Mliswa-Chikoka expressed dissatisfaction over the failure of party officials to attend important events.

The letter followed the recent graduation ceremony at Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT), where only Women’s Affairs, Community and SMEs deputy minister Jennifer Mhlanga represented the leadership.

Mliswa-Chikoka noted the absence of prominent figures, including Members of Parliament and Zanu PF central committee members, who were conspicuous by their absence despite having received invitations.

Mnangagwa was in Chinhoyi last Thursday for the 21st CUT graduation ceremony, where he capped 3 130 graduands.

“What message are you sending when you deliberately absent yourselves from events graced by the first secretary of our party?” Mliswa-Chikoka railed against government and party officials.

“How can we take seriously those who campaign aggressively to attend the [Zanu PF] people’s conference, yet show no commitment to supporting the President’s programmes in their own province (sic)?”

She underscored the importance of attendance at presidential events, framing it as a fundamental duty rather than a favour.

She also emphasised that presence at such gatherings represents loyalty and political consciousness, while absence can sow division and speculation within party ranks.

The ruling party provincial chairperson did not mince her words, warning that complacency and silent sabotage will not be tolerated.

“Time is coming to name and shame those whose conduct is undermining the values, unity and authority of Zanu PF from within,” Mliswa-Chikoka asserted.

Her message served as both a wake-up call and a demand for renewed commitment to the principles of service, discipline and unity under Mnangagwa’s leadership.

Notable absentees among the invited Makonde central committee and district co-ordinating committee members included Phineas Makumbe, Thomas Chidzomba, Christine Gwati, Precious Masango, Tapera Mtovido, Elisha Bhokoro, Archy Ganizani and Rudo Munyonga.

The only member who submitted an apology was politburo member Douglas Mombeshora, who was away on government duty.

In the past, ministers and their deputies have been in the firing line in both the National Assembly and Senate as they bunked question-and-answer sessions.

Several times they have been ordered to attend the important sessions, but have failed.

Zanu PF is embroiled in a succession battle, with a faction aligned to Mnangagwa pushing to extend his tenure either by amending the Constitution and making him a beneficiary of the amendments, or by suspending the next elections.

Zimbabwe holds elections every five years, with the last ones having been held in 2023.

Another faction in the ruling party is pushing for Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga to take over, while businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei is seen as a dark horse. Newsday