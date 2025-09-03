MAN EVICTS PREGNANT WIFE



A man has evicted his pregnant wife from their seven-roomed house in the Arlington suburb of Harare and dumped her property at her sister’s house.

Tamuka Robson Gwatidzo is reported to have broken the door to enter into the house.

He packed Milandrah Mkwesha’s property into a truck and dumped it at the gate of her sister’s house in Crowborough.

Gwatidzo is based outside the country and has been having a row with Mkwesha over the sharing of their household property.

H-Metro has established that the couple is expected to appear at the Harare Civil Court on September 15 in a dispute over property sharing. Mkwesha claimed that she was being abused. The incident drew the attention of their neighbours in the quiet and leafy suburb.

“My husband is fighting me for unknown reasons. He has taken my property and dumped it at my elder sister’s house with the intention to provoke her husband. Tamuka bragged that the matter is civil and police cannot arrest him,” she said.

Gwatidzo could not be reached for his comment. H Metro