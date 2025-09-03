SPORTSPERSON DEMANDS US$3M TO MARKET ZIM

A high profile Zimbabwean sportsperson, who is based in a foreign country, demanded a US$3 million payment to market the country as a safe and beautiful tourism destination.
This was
revealed by Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Barbara Rwodzi during an
interview on Star FM with Linda Mhuriro, which aired on Monday.
Min Rwodzi was
responding to one of the questions posed by a listener, who had asked the
ministry’s position when it comes to partnering with social media influencers,
to market the country.
“Yes, it’s very
true, we want to have our local influencers to be marketing our destination
Zimbabwe.
“However, we
have approached many of them but I’ll tell you my sister that the prices that
end up being asked hatisati takukwanisa kumabhadhara.
“Kana zvakuenda
kuma million kana ma thousands akawanda tinozokurirwawo. I’ll give you an
example of one influencer that we thought he would do wonders for us wherever
he was, he’s into sport and he asked us for US$3 million a year,” said Min
Rwodzi. The Minister said the Ministry has resorted to working with local
influencers who charge flexible rates.
“We have been
working with local influencers who agree to reasonable terms but we are not
saying this is the end, when we have the money we will engage those who are on
the international scene.
“They are
exporting their talent, and to others can afford them, and when we reach those
levels, we will definitely engage them for their services to market brand
Zimbabwe,” she said.
Around the
world social media influencers’ marketing costs vary significantly, but brands
can expect to pay varying amounts for posts or campaign on platforms like
Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.
Pricing is also
influenced by the follower count, engagement rates, content format, platform,
and exclusivity.
A number of
local influencers including Comic Elder, Madam Boss, Mai TT, The Musekaz, King
Solomon Zim, have high audience engagement and the numbers to sell many brands.
