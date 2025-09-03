SPORTSPERSON DEMANDS US$3M TO MARKET ZIM

A high profile Zimbabwean sportsperson, who is based in a foreign country, demanded a US$3 million payment to market the country as a safe and beautiful tourism destination.

This was revealed by Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Barbara Rwodzi during an interview on Star FM with Linda Mhuriro, which aired on Monday.

Min Rwodzi was responding to one of the questions posed by a listener, who had asked the ministry’s position when it comes to partnering with social media influencers, to market the country.

“Yes, it’s very true, we want to have our local influencers to be marketing our destination Zimbabwe.

“However, we have approached many of them but I’ll tell you my sister that the prices that end up being asked hatisati takukwanisa kumabhadhara.

“Kana zvakuenda kuma million kana ma thousands akawanda tinozokurirwawo. I’ll give you an example of one influencer that we thought he would do wonders for us wherever he was, he’s into sport and he asked us for US$3 million a year,” said Min Rwodzi. The Minister said the Ministry has resorted to working with local influencers who charge flexible rates.

“We have been working with local influencers who agree to reasonable terms but we are not saying this is the end, when we have the money we will engage those who are on the international scene.

“They are exporting their talent, and to others can afford them, and when we reach those levels, we will definitely engage them for their services to market brand Zimbabwe,” she said.

Around the world social media influencers’ marketing costs vary significantly, but brands can expect to pay varying amounts for posts or campaign on platforms like Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Pricing is also influenced by the follower count, engagement rates, content format, platform, and exclusivity.

A number of local influencers including Comic Elder, Madam Boss, Mai TT, The Musekaz, King Solomon Zim, have high audience engagement and the numbers to sell many brands. H Metro