ZACC : WE ARE NOT FOR HIRE



The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has dismissed allegations that it is being used as a political tool to target rivals and retired law enforcement officials.

Speaking during a recent joint press briefing with the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works, ZACC chairperson Mr Michael Reza clarified that the anti-graft body arrests people based only on evidence of corruption, without regard for their political affiliation.

He was responding to a journalist’s query about concerns that the body was selective in its investigations and prosecutions, targeting some while ignoring others.

“… reports that ZACC officials are weaponising their arresting powers and are being used to target retired police officers, businessmen, or others are not true. People need to be disabused of that notion,” Mr Reza said.

“There are no officials at ZACC who are for hire. When a person has committed a crime, it doesn’t matter whether they are a former senior civil servant or what their political affiliation is. If they have committed a crime, ZACC will pursue and arrest them based solely on the evidence.”

He also took a swipe at those engaging in corrupt activities with the intention of playing the political card to evade arrest.

“We have a situation where some people are trying to get by the back door what they cannot get by the front door. When they have been arrested and are being investigated, they turn around and scream politics, saying, ‘I am being arrested because I am a member of the opposition.’ There is no way that a person’s political affiliation is asked about when they are about to be arrested.

“Zimbabwe is a free country. People have the choice of joining whichever political party they like. But there is no right that says if you are a member of the opposition or a retired police officer, you can’t be arrested. You will be arrested if you have committed a crime.”

The Commission, according to Mr Reza, will continue to uphold its constitutional mandate, holding all culprits accountable without fear or favour.

The Constitution of Zimbabwe and the Anti-Corruption Commission Act empower the Commission to investigate and expose corruption, ensuring accountability in both the public and private sectors. Herald