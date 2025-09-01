ZACC : WE ARE NOT FOR HIRE

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has dismissed allegations that it is being used as a political tool to target rivals and retired law enforcement officials.
Speaking during
a recent joint press briefing with the Ministry of Local Government and Public
Works, ZACC chairperson Mr Michael Reza clarified that the anti-graft body
arrests people based only on evidence of corruption, without regard for their
political affiliation.
He was
responding to a journalist’s query about concerns that the body was selective
in its investigations and prosecutions, targeting some while ignoring others.
“… reports that
ZACC officials are weaponising their arresting powers and are being used to
target retired police officers, businessmen, or others are not true. People
need to be disabused of that notion,” Mr Reza said.
“There are no
officials at ZACC who are for hire. When a person has committed a crime, it
doesn’t matter whether they are a former senior civil servant or what their
political affiliation is. If they have committed a crime, ZACC will pursue and
arrest them based solely on the evidence.”
He also took a
swipe at those engaging in corrupt activities with the intention of playing the
political card to evade arrest.
“We have a
situation where some people are trying to get by the back door what they cannot
get by the front door. When they have been arrested and are being investigated,
they turn around and scream politics, saying, ‘I am being arrested because I am
a member of the opposition.’ There is no way that a person’s political
affiliation is asked about when they are about to be arrested.
“Zimbabwe is a
free country. People have the choice of joining whichever political party they
like. But there is no right that says if you are a member of the opposition or
a retired police officer, you can’t be arrested. You will be arrested if you
have committed a crime.”
The Commission,
according to Mr Reza, will continue to uphold its constitutional mandate,
holding all culprits accountable without fear or favour.
The
Constitution of Zimbabwe and the Anti-Corruption Commission Act empower the
Commission to investigate and expose corruption, ensuring accountability in
both the public and private sectors. Herald
