COP ARRESTED IN ARMED ROBBERY CASE

A Zimbabwe Republic Police officer has found himself in legal entanglement after allegedly interfering with an ongoing armed robbery investigation.

Lawrence Masimba (35) yesterday appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Tapiwa Kuhudzai, facing charges of obstructing the course of justice.

He remains in custody pending a bail ruling expected later this week.

According to the State, on August 27 at around 9:30pm, ZRP Braeside officers were on patrol at Queensdale Shopping Centre in Harare when they intercepted a silver Nissan NV350 parked near Queensdale Sports Club.

The vehicle was linked to armed robbery suspects who fled the scene, before abandoning it.

Upon searching the vehicle, police recovered several items, including a Taurus revolver, a black pistol, a passport belonging to Crispen Kado, a Nokia cellphone and vehicle number plates (AGA 5316).

The recovered items were taken to ZRP Braeside for safekeeping and further investigation.

It is alleged that Masimba later contacted one of the arresting officers, requesting the release of the exhibits without following proper procedures. Around 3:30am, the accused reportedly went to the police station to facilitate the release of the evidence.

His actions raised suspicion, leading to his arrest. Herald