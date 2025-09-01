MISSING MAN'S BODY FOUND IN POOL OF DEATH

Police in Bulawayo have recovered the body of a 53-year-old man who vanished while fishing at Enkwalini dam in Entumbane, amid claims from community members that “mermaids” were involved in his disappearance.

The man, identified as Editor Hove of Cowdray Park, had been missing for several days before his body was discovered floating in the dam on Thursday.

During the search, relatives and neighbours performed traditional rituals at the dam, hoping to communicate with water spirits to establish whether Hove was still alive.

A community member told CITE that the family believed he was alive during the rituals.

“The man was inside the river for three days and was found dead on Thursday floating on top of the river. The family had hope that he would come back alive because on Tuesday we went with them to perform their rituals and they said they managed to talk to him and the mermaid. Eight days later he was found dead floating on the river,” the source said.

Some residents said the family was known for practising ukuthwasa, the Ndebele initiation process for training as traditional healers.

Another resident added that Hove often fished at the dam.

“The victim had been reported missing before his body was discovered. What I am told is that he used to go fishing at this dam where his body was found,” said the resident.

Police confirmed the incident and said investigations were underway.

Bulawayo police deputy spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Thandeka Ndlovu, said officers were called to the scene on 28 August.

“At around 12:30 hours, police received information that there was something which appeared like a human body floating in Enkwalini Dam. Police reacted to the information and upon arrival, the body was retrieved by the Sub Aqua police unit and was confirmed to be Editor Hove, a male adult aged 53 years of Cowdray Park, Bulawayo,” she said.

Ndlovu added that Hove had fishing equipment with him when his body was found.

“There was also a white sack containing fish and a small axe hanging on the deceased’s shoulders. We urge members of the public to be careful when entering water bodies or fishing so as to avoid loss of life,” she said. Masvingo Mirror