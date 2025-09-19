WOMAN SCALDS CO-WIFE WITH BOILING OIL

A 21-year-old Rusape woman will spend the next four years behind bars after she poured boiling cooking oil on her co-wife during a violent domestic dispute.

The shocking incident happened on 2 November 2023, at Romsely, Nyazura, when a heated misunderstanding between the two women — who are married to the same man — spiralled out of control.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ), the fight turned vicious when the younger wife grabbed a pot of boiling oil and splashed it on the elder wife’s face and stomach, leaving her with serious burn injuries.

The attack was described in court as “brutal and reckless.”

The Rusape Magistrates’ Court found the younger wife guilty under the Domestic Violence Act and sentenced her to five years in prison, with one year suspended on condition of good behaviour.

This means she will serve an effective four years.

In delivering judgment, the court stressed that it will not tolerate acts of domestic violence, warning that homes should never become battlegrounds.

The NPAZ urged families to resolve disputes peacefully, adding that domestic violence is a serious crime with harsh penalties. H Metro