EMAIL SCAM : RBZ LOSES US$34 500

A daring cybercrime plot has been exposed after three people allegedly hacked into a contractor’s email and swindled the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) out of US$34 500.

The money was meant for the apex bank’s exhibition stand at the Harare Agricultural Show.

Rubbie Chinanai (54) and Ashel Chinanai (35) from Cowdray Park, Bulawayo, along with Tichawanda Kevin Chinyande (31) of Southview, Harare — appeared before the Bulawayo Regional Court facing fraud and money laundering charges.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ), RBZ had hired Kutting Edge Events to construct its exhibition stand, with the payment split into two instalments to be deposited into the company’s Steward Bank account.

However, prosecutors say the accused and their accomplices — who are still at large — hacked the contractor’s email system and fraudulently changed the banking details.

As a result, RBZ unknowingly sent US$17 250 on 28 August 2025, and another US$17 250 on 2 September, directly into Rubbie’s Stanbic Bank account.

Investigations revealed a money laundering trail.

Rubbie allegedly transferred US$6 500 to Ashel’s NMB account,

Another US$6 500 was withdrawn and sent via Mukuru to South African contact, Richard Nyadongo,

Ashel pocketed US$250 as commission,

She then withdrew another US$6 500 and deposited it into Chinyande’s ZB account under instructions from Anold Kasasa, who is still on the run.

The trio was granted bail under strict conditions, including a US$150 deposit each, surrendering passports (for Chinyande), reporting weekly to Bulawayo Central Police Station, and not interfering with witnesses.

The case was remanded to 30 September.

The NPAZ warned that cyber-enabled fraud and money laundering are on the rise, urging institutions and individuals to stay vigilant.

“Those who abuse technology to siphon public funds will be prosecuted,” the authority said. B Metro