EMAIL SCAM : RBZ LOSES US$34 500

A daring cybercrime plot has been exposed after three people allegedly hacked into a contractor’s email and swindled the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) out of US$34 500.
The money was
meant for the apex bank’s exhibition stand at the Harare Agricultural Show.
Rubbie Chinanai
(54) and Ashel Chinanai (35) from Cowdray Park, Bulawayo, along with Tichawanda
Kevin Chinyande (31) of Southview, Harare — appeared before the Bulawayo
Regional Court facing fraud and money laundering charges.
According to
the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ), RBZ had hired Kutting
Edge Events to construct its exhibition stand, with the payment split into two
instalments to be deposited into the company’s Steward Bank account.
However,
prosecutors say the accused and their accomplices — who are still at large —
hacked the contractor’s email system and fraudulently changed the banking
details.
As a result,
RBZ unknowingly sent US$17 250 on 28 August 2025, and another US$17 250 on 2
September, directly into Rubbie’s Stanbic Bank account.
Investigations
revealed a money laundering trail.
Rubbie
allegedly transferred US$6 500 to Ashel’s NMB account,
Another US$6
500 was withdrawn and sent via Mukuru to South African contact, Richard
Nyadongo,
Ashel pocketed
US$250 as commission,
She then
withdrew another US$6 500 and deposited it into Chinyande’s ZB account under
instructions from Anold Kasasa, who is still on the run.
The trio was
granted bail under strict conditions, including a US$150 deposit each,
surrendering passports (for Chinyande), reporting weekly to Bulawayo Central
Police Station, and not interfering with witnesses.
The case was
remanded to 30 September.
The NPAZ warned
that cyber-enabled fraud and money laundering are on the rise, urging
institutions and individuals to stay vigilant.
“Those who
abuse technology to siphon public funds will be prosecuted,” the authority
said. B Metro
