RAPIST : I HAVE A WEAKNESS FOR PREGNANT WOMEN

A Southlea Park man, who claims that he has a weakness for pregnant women, allegedly raped a pregnant woman he had offered a lift on Wednesday night.
Andrew
Nyaruwembo, 39, who also allegedly stole the victim’s money, has been arrested.
He allegedly
had the cheek to buy his victim some food saying he wanted to feed the baby who
was in her womb.
Andrew is
alleged to have lured the woman, 21, into his Honda Fit after he found her
negotiating for a fare to hire a Tap and Go taxi to her home in Mabelreign, at
around 8pm.
Andrew
pretended as if he was sympathising with the woman, since she was pregnant, and
offered her free transport.
Along the way,
Andrew even bought her some fresh chips, claiming that he was feeding the baby
in her womb. Andrew then drove and parked his vehicle near the Civil Court,
opposite Runhare House, where he raped her once, using protection.
He indicated to
her that he had a weakness for pregnant women. After the rape, Andrew was
reported to have dumped the woman and stole her US$300.
The two had
exchanged contact numbers.
She reported
the case leading to Andrew’s arrest.
Harare
provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, confirmed the
arrest.”
Police arrested
a Southlea Park man for raping a woman
in a parked car in the CBD.”The complainant was referred to Parirenyatwa
Hospital for medical examination,” said Insp Chakanza. H Metro
