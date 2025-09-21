WATER SHEDDING RETURNS TO BYO

Bulawayo is on edge as a major water crisis grips the city, with taps running dry and residents left scrambling for every drop.

The chaos started in early September when the Flowserve pumping system, which supplies most of the city’s water, broke down. Although it was fixed and switched back on last Thursday, the delay drained the Criterion raw water reservoir to a dangerously low 10 percent, crippling supply.

As if that wasn’t enough, a massive leak burst on the uMzingwane booster line on Saturday, throwing restoration efforts into disarray. uMzingwane Dam is a key water source for the city, and without it, treatment and distribution have been severely disrupted.

Desperate city engineers are now racing against time to fix the damage, with round-the-clock repairs underway.

“We are working flat out to restore supplies and return to the 130-hour water shedding schedule,” said Town Clerk Christopher Dube. “We understand the frustration and sincerely apologise to residents.”

To keep some parts of the city going, water bowsers have been dispatched to the hardest-hit suburbs.

Maintenance works were also carried out last weekend at Ncema and Fernhill pump stations in a bid to patch up long-standing leaks and prevent future disasters.

City officials say normal water delivery could resume by Friday if repairs stay on track.

Until then, residents are urged to use water sparingly and report any leaks immediately.

“Water is life,” said Dube. “We must save every drop.” B Metro