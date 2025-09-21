CHINESE STEEL PLANTY SHUTS DOWN



The much-touted Chinese-run Dinson Iron and Steel Company sent tremors among stakeholders after it ordered a 60-day shutdown that forced home 2 000 workers barely three years after President Mnangagwa made a grand commissioning of Africa’s largest iron mining venture.

A statement signed by the workers’ committee chairman, Tichaona Masvanhise and a management representative Benson Shumba attributed the closure of the company running from September 11 to November 11, 2025, to a major breakdown in the company’s sintering plant. The statement said immediate repairs are necessary.

However, sceptical sources are worried that hundreds of Chinese workers at the mine have been leaving the mine in busses daily which could signal a bigger problem including longer or even permanent closure.

This is not the first time that a multi-billion-dollar mining project collapsed in its infancy in Zimbabwe. Platinum mining giant Hartley Platinum Mine collapsed in 1999 after putting up some of the biggest infrastructure in the country; building roads and houses in Norton and Chegutu.

Dinson spokesperson Joseph Shoko however, allayed fears and said workers are only leaving the company because they cannot spend this long period idle. He said the Chinese workers needed to go home and visit families.

“There are no uncertainties. Resources are in abundance to cover 200 years. Before the shutdown, we had one blast furnace with a capacity of 600 000 tonnes per annum and we have a target to reach six blast furnaces,” said Shoko.

The workers were given US$100 last week to help them travel to their different homes and this would be deducted from their September salaries as advance payment. In October, they would be on leave and those who don’t have leave days would be on forced unpaid leave, according to a voice message sent by Masvanhise to workers.

The statement said after the breakdown, there is a loss in production and immediate repairs needed to take place to avoid further damage. The statement also said that equipment was still on test run and the plant is not yet fully commissioned. The shutdown provides an opportunity to complete the commissioning process, ensuring that all equipment is functioning correctly and efficiently. Masvingo Mirror