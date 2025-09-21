skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Sunday, 21 September 2025
CHINESE FIRM, SCHOOL WRANGLE RAGES
Sunday, September 21, 2025
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
Share to X
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
JAILED EX CCC COUNCILLOR FREED ON BAIL
Former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislator Obert Manduna has been granted US$100 bail by the High Court of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo, ...
THREE COUNCILLORS FACE RECALL FOR BACKING CHAMISA CANDIDATE
Three Masvingo City Councillors are facing imminent recall amid accusations of supporting an independent candidate linked to former oppositi...
TWO EMPLOYEES STEAL US$6,3 MILLION FROM ZIMRA
Two ZIMRA employees allegedly connived to dupe the country’s revenue authority of more than US$6,3million. Shupikai Mary Nicola Marongwe, ...
COP REPEATEDLY RAPES TEEN
A police officer is alleged to have used money to lure a 15-year-old student before repeatedly raping her at the Epworth balancing rocks sin...
TAGWIREI SPLASHES US$2 MILLION ON ED'S BIRTHDAY
Zanu PF benefactor and President Emmerson Mnangagwa top ally, Kudakwashe Tagwirei, reportedly injected at least US$2 million towards Munhumu...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment