VISAS FOR SEVEN CHINESE NATIONALS : TWO IMMIGRATION OFFICIALS ARRESTED

Two immigration officers have been arrested for allegedly processing visas for seven Chinese nationals, including two who were already in police detention after being nabbed for flouting the country’s immigration laws, at Nyamapanda Border Post.
One of the
Chinese nationals was about to be deported and was at Harare Remand Prison at
the time his passport was being issued with a visa in Nyamapanda.
The other one
was detained at Mutare Remand Prison at the time his passport was also issued
with a visa.
Samson Mashura,
an immigration officer, was not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare
magistrate Marewanazvo Gofa, who released him on US$100 bail.
Mashura is
employed by the Immigration Department of Zimbabwe as a Principal Immigrations
Officer stationed at Nyamapanda Border Post.
Allegations are
that on July 31 Mashura, working in connivance with Patience Chamboko, who was
the head of shift for the day and has since been arrested on the same
allegations, facilitated an unprocedural clearance of seven Chinese nationals
into Zimbabwe.
They are Lin
Lou, passport number EH0362720, Junhao Yu, passport number EK9329082, Libo
Jiang, passport number EP3798262, Donghong Cao, passport number EF4739469, Shu
Liu, passport number ED3457531, Ruizhu Fang passport number ED8835824 and
Xiaojun Hung, passport number EP3798261.
Mashura
allegedly brought the seven passports to Chamboko, who was in charge of the
visa processing counter, and ordered her to process the visas for the Chinese
nationals.
Through the
Online Border Management System [OBMS] Chamboko processed the holiday visas for
all the Chinese nationals.
Investigations
have established that these Chinese nationals were not physically present at
the border when their visas were processed.
None of the
shift members saw these travellers at the border.
It was further
established that Xiaojun Hung’s passport was cleared on August 31.
However, on the
same day and at 2pm, the same person was being detained at Mutare Remand
Prisons after being arrested as a Prohibited Immigrant and is still in custody
to date.
According to
the State, that evidence shows that he was not physically at the border post
when the visa was processed.
It was further
established that on July 31, Libo Jiang was also in detention at Harare remand
prison, awaiting deportation, and wasn’t present when the visa was processed.
Investigations
have established that Mashura was in constant communication with Chamboko
regarding how they would write reports required by their superiors about the
matter.
In these
communications, Chamboko accused Mashura of misleading her into issuing visas
to the Chinese nationals without gaining any benefit from the transaction.
Rufaro Chonzi
appeared for the State. H Metro
