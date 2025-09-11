InDRIVE DRIVER ROBBED OF EMPLOYER'S CAR

An InDrive driver lost his employer’s vehicle in Harare on Tuesday.
Gabriel
Chivanga, 36, lost a blue Toyota Aqua, registration number AFW 7542, in
Mufakose.
The car belongs
to Molline Manyati, 31, of Tynwald. Gabriel was reported to have received a
call from someone who claimed he intended to hire the vehicle from Mukonono
Road in Mufakose to Budiriro.
When he
arrived, Gabriel was approached by the caller who directed him to pick three
other people at the flats. The three men
boarded the car.
One of the
passengers occupied the front passenger seat while the other three occupied the
back seat.
They claimed
that they wanted to be dropped at Old Marimba flats along Mukonono Road in
Mufakose.
Along the way,
one of the passengers, who was seated at the back seat, indicated that he
wanted to be dropped, claiming that he had reached his destination.
Gabriel was
sprayed with pepper spray on the face.
The robbers
opened the driver’s door and pushed Gabriel out of the car and sped off. Harare
provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, confirmed the
case.
“Police are
investigating a robbery case where an InDrive driver lost his car and other
valuables.
“Total value
stolen is US$6,580.
“A cell phone,
which is connected to the vehicle tracking system, was also stolen,” said Insp
Chakanza. H Metro
