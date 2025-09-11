InDRIVE DRIVER ROBBED OF EMPLOYER'S CAR

An InDrive driver lost his employer’s vehicle in Harare on Tuesday.

Gabriel Chivanga, 36, lost a blue Toyota Aqua, registration number AFW 7542, in Mufakose.

The car belongs to Molline Manyati, 31, of Tynwald. Gabriel was reported to have received a call from someone who claimed he intended to hire the vehicle from Mukonono Road in Mufakose to Budiriro.

When he arrived, Gabriel was approached by the caller who directed him to pick three other people at the flats. The three men boarded the car.

One of the passengers occupied the front passenger seat while the other three occupied the back seat.

They claimed that they wanted to be dropped at Old Marimba flats along Mukonono Road in Mufakose.

Along the way, one of the passengers, who was seated at the back seat, indicated that he wanted to be dropped, claiming that he had reached his destination.

Gabriel was sprayed with pepper spray on the face.

The robbers opened the driver’s door and pushed Gabriel out of the car and sped off. Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, confirmed the case.

“Police are investigating a robbery case where an InDrive driver lost his car and other valuables.

“Total value stolen is US$6,580.

“A cell phone, which is connected to the vehicle tracking system, was also stolen,” said Insp Chakanza. H Metro