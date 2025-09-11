MAN CAUGHT WITH US$4K AT RG AIRPORT

A man appeared in court yesterday after being caught with 34,6 grammes of gold worth almost US$4 000 at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.

Luping Fan (39) is facing charges of unlawful possession of gold and smuggling.

He was represented by Advocate Idah Maromo when he appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Lisah Mutendereki yesterday.

He was remanded in custody until September 23, when his trial is expected to begin.

The State is being represented by prosecutor Ms Faith Mavudzi.

The court heard that Luping entered Zimbabwe from Mozambique on September 6 through Mount Selinda Border Post in Chipinge.

He was issued with a single-entry visa valid until September 9, 2025, and reportedly stayed at a lodge in Mount Pleasant, Harare.

On September 8, Luping allegedly obtained 34,6g of gold from an unknown source and concealed it in his trouser pocket.

He later proceeded to Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport with the intention to board Qatar Airways flight to China.

During routine security screening, Luping placed his belongings on a conveyor belt for scanning by officials from the Airports Company of Zimbabwe and the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority.

A suspicious object was detected, prompting further checks.

Tapera Matiyenga, the official manning the scanner, alerted detectives from the CID Minerals, Flora, and Fauna Unit, who were stationed at the International Departures terminal.

A plastic sachet containing suspected gold was discovered in Luping’s possession. When asked to produce the necessary documentation authorising his possession of the gold, Luping failed to do so.

He was immediately arrested, and the gold was sent to the Metallurgy Department for analysis.

Tests confirmed it was gold, valued at US$3 818. Herald