MAN CAUGHT WITH US$4K AT RG AIRPORT

A man appeared in court yesterday after being caught with 34,6 grammes of gold worth almost US$4 000 at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.
Luping Fan (39)
is facing charges of unlawful possession of gold and smuggling.
He was
represented by Advocate Idah Maromo when he appeared before Harare magistrate
Ms Lisah Mutendereki yesterday.
He was remanded
in custody until September 23, when his trial is expected to begin.
The State is
being represented by prosecutor Ms Faith Mavudzi.
The court heard
that Luping entered Zimbabwe from Mozambique on September 6 through Mount
Selinda Border Post in Chipinge.
He was issued
with a single-entry visa valid until September 9, 2025, and reportedly stayed
at a lodge in Mount Pleasant, Harare.
On September 8,
Luping allegedly obtained 34,6g of gold from an unknown source and concealed it
in his trouser pocket.
He later
proceeded to Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport with the intention to
board Qatar Airways flight to China.
During routine
security screening, Luping placed his belongings on a conveyor belt for
scanning by officials from the Airports Company of Zimbabwe and the Zimbabwe
Revenue Authority.
A suspicious
object was detected, prompting further checks.
Tapera
Matiyenga, the official manning the scanner, alerted detectives from the CID
Minerals, Flora, and Fauna Unit, who were stationed at the International
Departures terminal.
A plastic
sachet containing suspected gold was discovered in Luping’s possession. When
asked to produce the necessary documentation authorising his possession of the
gold, Luping failed to do so.
He was
immediately arrested, and the gold was sent to the Metallurgy Department for
analysis.
Tests confirmed
it was gold, valued at US$3 818. Herald
