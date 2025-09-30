VIOLENT MAGAYA TEAM BOSS ESCAPES JAIL

The “church boys” of Yadah FC have been left nursing more than bruised pride after one of their own bosses, Spencer Muvadi, was fined US$4 000 for assaulting goalkeeper Goodknows Gurure.
Muvadi, a
senior executive at the Prophet Walter Magaya-owned club, also received a
one-year ban from football activities in a disciplinary ruling handed down by
the Premier Soccer League.
The ugly drama
unfolded on August 22 at Heart Stadium just after Yadah’s showdown with Ngezi
Platinum.
PSL
communications officer Kudzai Bare said: “Mr Muvadi was found guilty of
breaching the PSL Rules and Regulations and the Committee has imposed a fine of
US$4000 together with costs of the hearing.”
The “anointed”
club official has also been barred from conducting any football business for
Yadah or any other PSL side, and won’t be allowed near stadiums for the next 12
months.
To add salt to
the wound, Yadah FC themselves were fined US$5 000 for failing to control their
official, with the league giving them just 15 days to pay up.
The PSL
stressed that order and professionalism must be upheld at all costs: “The
League remains committed to upholding discipline, protecting the integrity of
the game and promoting a safe environment for all participants.”
The “Miracle
Boys” will now have to pray harder as their holy image takes yet another knock.
Herald
