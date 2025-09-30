VIOLENT MAGAYA TEAM BOSS ESCAPES JAIL

The “church boys” of Yadah FC have been left nursing more than bruised pride after one of their own bosses, Spencer Muvadi, was fined US$4 000 for assaulting goalkeeper Goodknows Gurure.

Muvadi, a senior executive at the Prophet Walter Magaya-owned club, also received a one-year ban from football activities in a disciplinary ruling handed down by the Premier Soccer League.

The ugly drama unfolded on August 22 at Heart Stadium just after Yadah’s showdown with Ngezi Platinum.

PSL communications officer Kudzai Bare said: “Mr Muvadi was found guilty of breaching the PSL Rules and Regulations and the Committee has imposed a fine of US$4000 together with costs of the hearing.”

The “anointed” club official has also been barred from conducting any football business for Yadah or any other PSL side, and won’t be allowed near stadiums for the next 12 months.

To add salt to the wound, Yadah FC themselves were fined US$5 000 for failing to control their official, with the league giving them just 15 days to pay up.

The PSL stressed that order and professionalism must be upheld at all costs: “The League remains committed to upholding discipline, protecting the integrity of the game and promoting a safe environment for all participants.”

The “Miracle Boys” will now have to pray harder as their holy image takes yet another knock. Herald