MAGAYA'S HOTEL TO GO UNDER THE HAMMER

Prophet Walter Magaya’s empire is on shaky ground as one of his prized properties, a sprawling four-star hotel in Harare, is set to go under the hammer after a dramatic High Court ruling.
The property,
owned by Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries (PHD), sits on a
3.84-hectare stand at 168 Smuts Road in Prospect, Waterfalls. It boasts a
luxury hotel, several cluster houses, lodges, and even a stadium, making it one
of the most eye-catching developments in the area.
Court documents
under Case Number SH3294/25 reveal that Chinese businesswoman Li Xiu Yun
successfully applied for the sale in execution to recover an undisclosed debt.
The looming
auction is a crushing blow to Magaya’s ministry, which has over the years
expanded into real estate, hospitality, and other business ventures.
Sources say the
development has left congregants stunned, with some fearing the auction could
signal deeper financial troubles within PHD Ministries.
The High Court
sheriff is expected to release the auction date soon, setting the stage for
what could be one of the most high-profile property sales in recent years.
