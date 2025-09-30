MAGAYA'S HOTEL TO GO UNDER THE HAMMER

Prophet Walter Magaya’s empire is on shaky ground as one of his prized properties, a sprawling four-star hotel in Harare, is set to go under the hammer after a dramatic High Court ruling.

The property, owned by Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries (PHD), sits on a 3.84-hectare stand at 168 Smuts Road in Prospect, Waterfalls. It boasts a luxury hotel, several cluster houses, lodges, and even a stadium, making it one of the most eye-catching developments in the area.

Court documents under Case Number SH3294/25 reveal that Chinese businesswoman Li Xiu Yun successfully applied for the sale in execution to recover an undisclosed debt.

The looming auction is a crushing blow to Magaya’s ministry, which has over the years expanded into real estate, hospitality, and other business ventures.

Sources say the development has left congregants stunned, with some fearing the auction could signal deeper financial troubles within PHD Ministries.

The High Court sheriff is expected to release the auction date soon, setting the stage for what could be one of the most high-profile property sales in recent years. Herald