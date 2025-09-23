VIETNAMESE WOMAN ENSLAVED IN ZIM

Two Vietnamese nationals lured a woman from their home country, under the pretext that she would work in Zimbabwe as a massage therapist, but began treating her as their slave who would work without being paid.

The victim was also forced to work even when she was not feeling well.

Huu Dao Phan and Thi My Quyen Duong Them appeared in court yesterday charged with human trafficking and violating the country’s immigration laws by overstaying in Zimbabwe.

They appeared before Harare magistrate Lisa Mutendereki.

Allegations are that in August, the two recruited the complainant, who is also a Vietnamese national, to come and work in Zimbabwe as a massage therapist.

They misrepresented through the recruitment process that the victim would receive a lucrative salary in Zimbabwe.

They also secured all the required travelling expenses for the victim to travel to Zimbabwe.

The victim arrived in Zimbabwe on August 14 through Victoria Falls International Airport.

Upon her arrival, the two confiscated her passport, thereby restricting her movements.

The two would take the victim to wherever massage services were required and never paid the victim any amount as they claimed they were deducting the expenses used for the air ticket from the victim’s undisclosed monthly salary.

They allegedly forced the victim to work even when she was not feeling well.

On September 16, the forcibly ordered the victim to perform a massage service to a client but she could not do it as she was sick.

They assaulted the victim and she sustained bruises.

She reported the matter to the police leading to the arrest of the duo.

Upon their arrest, the police realised that the two had holiday visas that had expired on September 13. H Metro