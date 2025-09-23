VIETNAMESE WOMAN ENSLAVED IN ZIM

Two Vietnamese nationals lured a woman from their home country, under the pretext that she would work in Zimbabwe as a massage therapist, but began treating her as their slave who would work without being paid.
The victim was
also forced to work even when she was not feeling well.
Huu Dao Phan
and Thi My Quyen Duong Them appeared in court yesterday charged with human
trafficking and violating the country’s immigration laws by overstaying in
Zimbabwe.
They appeared
before Harare magistrate Lisa Mutendereki.
Allegations are
that in August, the two recruited the complainant, who is also a Vietnamese
national, to come and work in Zimbabwe as a massage therapist.
They
misrepresented through the recruitment process that the victim would receive a
lucrative salary in Zimbabwe.
They also
secured all the required travelling expenses for the victim to travel to
Zimbabwe.
The victim
arrived in Zimbabwe on August 14 through Victoria Falls International Airport.
Upon her
arrival, the two confiscated her passport, thereby restricting her movements.
The two would
take the victim to wherever massage services were required and never paid the
victim any amount as they claimed they were deducting the expenses used for the
air ticket from the victim’s undisclosed monthly salary.
They allegedly
forced the victim to work even when she was not feeling well.
On September
16, the forcibly ordered the victim to perform a massage service to a client
but she could not do it as she was sick.
They assaulted
the victim and she sustained bruises.
She reported
the matter to the police leading to the arrest of the duo.
Upon their
arrest, the police realised that the two had holiday visas that had expired on
September 13. H Metro
