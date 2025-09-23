DIASPORAN LOSES US$38K TO FAKE PRESIDENTIAL AGENT

A 25-year-old man from Glen Norah yesterday appeared before a Harare magistrate facing a charge of fraud after he allegedly misrepresented that he was working for the government under presidential schemes.
Arthur Mugomo appeared before Harare magistrate Ethel Chichera facing a fraud charge and was granted US$200 bail. The complainant is Vennah Mugarisanwa (46), who is based in the United Kingdom.
The State
alleges that sometime in 2022, Mogomo defrauded Mugarisanwa masquerading as a
government employee.
He allegedly
told Mugarisanwa that there were various presidential schemes allocating
Zimbabweans based in the diaspora residential stands, farms, tractors and farm
inputs sourced by the government from China.
Mugomo
allegedly told Mugarisanwa that the stands and tractors were being offered at
reasonable prices.
The court heard
that Mugomo registered four mobile phone lines using different names with
non-existent addresses.
During the
alleged misrepresentations, Mugomo allegedly contacted Mugarisanwa using the
different lines purporting to be a project co-ordinator for government.
It is alleged
that Mugomo convinced the diaspora-based complainant to join all the schemes
mentioned above.
According to
court papers, Mugomo advised Mugarisanwa that there were fees required for the
projects.
The court also
heard that from August 14, 2024 to July this year, Mugarisanwa paid US$38 000
to Mugomo for various projects through World Remit, Omari and Mukuru.
The matter came
to light when Mugarisanwa did not receive progress reports as promised and the
matter was reported to CID Commercial Crime Division through her lawyers
Tawanda Law Practices Legal Practitioners.
Mugarisanwa
suffered actual prejudice of US$38 000 and nothing was recovered. Newsday
