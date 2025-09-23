DIASPORAN LOSES US$38K TO FAKE PRESIDENTIAL AGENT

A 25-year-old man from Glen Norah yesterday appeared before a Harare magistrate facing a charge of fraud after he allegedly misrepresented that he was working for the government under presidential schemes.

Arthur Mugomo appeared before Harare magistrate Ethel Chichera facing a fraud charge and was granted US$200 bail. The complainant is Vennah Mugarisanwa (46), who is based in the United Kingdom.

The State alleges that sometime in 2022, Mogomo defrauded Mugarisanwa masquerading as a government employee.

He allegedly told Mugarisanwa that there were various presidential schemes allocating Zimbabweans based in the diaspora residential stands, farms, tractors and farm inputs sourced by the government from China.

Mugomo allegedly told Mugarisanwa that the stands and tractors were being offered at reasonable prices.

The court heard that Mugomo registered four mobile phone lines using different names with non-existent addresses.

During the alleged misrepresentations, Mugomo allegedly contacted Mugarisanwa using the different lines purporting to be a project co-ordinator for government.

It is alleged that Mugomo convinced the diaspora-based complainant to join all the schemes mentioned above.

According to court papers, Mugomo advised Mugarisanwa that there were fees required for the projects.

The court also heard that from August 14, 2024 to July this year, Mugarisanwa paid US$38 000 to Mugomo for various projects through World Remit, Omari and Mukuru.

The matter came to light when Mugarisanwa did not receive progress reports as promised and the matter was reported to CID Commercial Crime Division through her lawyers Tawanda Law Practices Legal Practitioners.

Mugarisanwa suffered actual prejudice of US$38 000 and nothing was recovered. Newsday