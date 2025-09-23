THIEVES STEALS WOMAN'S US$20K WHILE SHE PRAYS

A 39-year-old woman lost US$20,000 after her house was broken into in Madokero while she was attending a church service.

Patience Satuma returned from the church service at around 2pm. She found out that a thief had broken into her bedroom and stole her money.

The money was in her jacket which was in the wardrobe.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, confirmed the case and urged people to avoid keeping large volumes of money in homes and workplaces.

He urged people to bank their money with financial institutions and consider using plastic money.

“Police are investigating an unlawful entry and theft case involving cash in a house at Madokero.

“The total value stolen is US$20,000 and nothing was recovered,” said Insp Chakanza. H Metro