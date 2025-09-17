TWO EMPLOYEES STEAL US$6,3 MILLION FROM ZIMRA

Two ZIMRA employees allegedly connived to dupe the country’s revenue authority of more than US$6,3million.

Shupikai Mary Nicola Marongwe, a Database Administrator, and Paradzai Mutasa, a systems developer, appeared before Harare magistrate Marewanazvo Gofa yesterday.

The court heard that ZIMRA is currently running a project called Zimbabwe Electronic Single Window which is meant to integrate with the ASYCUDA system so that agencies connect managing permits, licences, certificates and other regulatory issues to enhance the ease of doing business.

Permits and licence fees will be calculated on the same receipt with customs and excise duty.

The project is on-going and is being implemented in phases.

ZIMRA engaged United Nation Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) consultants in setting up these databases and one of them Innocent Onega, a Ugandan national.

The consultants worked with ZIMRA systems developers.

After they finished setting up the ASYCUDA database, the consultants had to hand over the system to the ZIMRA IT Personnel, on September 14 last year, Onega requested Marongwe to open an account that linked the ASYCUDA system with the Zimbabwe Electronic Single Window system but with view-only rights.

Pursuant to their plan to deceive ZIMRA of its revenue, the two, working in common cause, created an account called ZESWASYCUDA with excessive rights to edit or delete, and update any table in the ASYCUDA database.

They didn’t need authority or approval from their immediate supervisor from ZIMRA as per the authority’s management policy.

The two recruited clearing agents across the country whose pre-payment accounts would be utilised in this scam.

Mutasa allegedly started abusing the account by creating fictitious and inflated figures in the clearing agents pre-payments accounts, misrepresenting that the agents had deposited a certain amount in the ZIMRA bank accounts yet, in the actual fact, no such amount had been deposited.

As a result of the duo’s conduct, a number of clearing agents imported goods without paying duty.

Thereafter, the duo would then be given hard cash by the clearing agents and went on to convert it for personal use, with the clearing agents also getting their share.

Various Bills of Entry were processed by ZIMRA but the figures, which were reflecting in the clearing agents prepayment accounts, was not the true value of money deposited.

Prosecutors claimed that ZIMRA suffered an actual prejudice of ZIG$171 186 079.41 which is equivalent to US$6,340,251 as well as a further US$37,200 and nothing was recovered. H Metro