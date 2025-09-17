PRINCIPAL INDECENTLY ASSAULTS FOUR STUDENTS

A principal has been arrested on allegations of indecent assault of four of his students at a private school in Murehwa.
Hamilton
Manyika, the school principal, is also a member of the Salvation Army church.
One of the
students disclosed the abuse after undergoing a counselling session.
This led to the
arrest of Manyika at Juru Growth Point in Murehwa.
The students
are all boys.
Police
spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest.
The male
students were reported to have been abused during different days in Manyika’s
office.
“This man
betrayed our trust and abused the children he is supposed to protect and
educate,” said one of the guardians of the victims. H Metro
