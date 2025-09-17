PRINCIPAL INDECENTLY ASSAULTS FOUR STUDENTS

A principal has been arrested on allegations of indecent assault of four of his students at a private school in Murehwa.

Hamilton Manyika, the school principal, is also a member of the Salvation Army church.

One of the students disclosed the abuse after undergoing a counselling session.

This led to the arrest of Manyika at Juru Growth Point in Murehwa.

The students are all boys.

Police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest.

The male students were reported to have been abused during different days in Manyika’s office.

“This man betrayed our trust and abused the children he is supposed to protect and educate,” said one of the guardians of the victims. H Metro