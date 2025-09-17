ED PUSHES FOR 2030 WITH CASH AND CARS

Zanu PF provincial chairpersons have been lured by luxury cars and cash to support a plot to endorse a controversial decision to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s term of office at the ruling party's annual conference in Mutare.

In 2024, the party adopted a resolution to extend Mnangagwa’s term of office by two years when it constitutionally expires in 2028.

The 2030 agenda has caused serious infighting and divisions within Zanu PF owing to resistance from the grassroots structures, including war veterans, the ruling party’s trusted storm troopers during election periods.

The pushback to the 2030 agenda forced Mnangagwa’s loyalists to take a back seat in fear of the masses until recently when provincial structures embarked on preparations for the October annual conference.

Some provinces have passed resolutions to endorse the 2030 agenda at the conference, replicating last year’s push to extend the Zanu PF leader’s stay in power despite the Constitution stipulating two presidential term limits.

A donation of brand new 2025 Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 series VX-R vehicles to 10 Zanu PF provincial chairpersons by the ruling party’s tainted benefactor, Wicknell Chivayo, on Monday worsened the controversy.

Chivayo said the donation was in honour of the President as he celebrated his 83rd birthday on Monday in Zvishavane, Midlands province.

The ex-convict also gave each provincial chairperson US$100 000 to support empowerment projects in their respective provinces.

“This is blatant vote buying. In a civilised country Zanu PF should be ashamed of itself,” analyst Rejoice Ngwenya said.

“Zanu PF internal processes are rotten with corruption and this is unbelievable.”

Another analyst Jealousy Mawawire said the donation was a poorly-constructed political gimmick.

“(Chivayo) has told would-be recipients who have been bold enough to reject the ‘donations’ that the donations are coming from President Emmerson Mnangagwa,” Mawarire said.

“In the latest episode, Chivayo is a proxy to buy Zanu PF chairpersons, so he gets their buy-in for the illegal extension of the presidential term.”

Former Zanu PF member-turned-critic Reason Wafawarova alleged that Chivayo was not acting alone or as an independent benefactor.

Wafawarova said the arrangement created plausible deniability while maintaining the same political effect.

“Such gestures entrench a culture of patronage, normalising what is essentially political bribery under the euphemism of donations,” he said.

“With Zanu PF having effectively sidelined the secret ballot, the endorsement of the 10 provincial chairpersons now holds disproportionate weight.

“Gaining their favour becomes tantamount to manufacturing consensus.

“These ‘donations’ are, in reality, inducements — calculated to secure vocal and unanimous support for extending the President’s term to at least seven years.”

He said Zimbabwe was witnessing “the open purchase of provincial votes in support of the so-called Vision 2030”, a campaign that “cloaks a clear attempt to prolong President Mnangagwa’s stay in power under the guise of national development.” Newsday