ED PUSHES FOR 2030 WITH CASH AND CARS

Zanu PF provincial chairpersons have been lured by luxury cars and cash to support a plot to endorse a controversial decision to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s term of office at the ruling party's annual conference in Mutare.
In 2024, the
party adopted a resolution to extend Mnangagwa’s term of office by two years
when it constitutionally expires in 2028.
The 2030 agenda
has caused serious infighting and divisions within Zanu PF owing to resistance
from the grassroots structures, including war veterans, the ruling party’s
trusted storm troopers during election periods.
The pushback to
the 2030 agenda forced Mnangagwa’s loyalists to take a back seat in fear of the
masses until recently when provincial structures embarked on preparations for
the October annual conference.
Some provinces
have passed resolutions to endorse the 2030 agenda at the conference,
replicating last year’s push to extend the Zanu PF leader’s stay in power
despite the Constitution stipulating two presidential term limits.
A donation of
brand new 2025 Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 series VX-R vehicles to 10 Zanu PF
provincial chairpersons by the ruling party’s tainted benefactor, Wicknell
Chivayo, on Monday worsened the controversy.
Chivayo said
the donation was in honour of the President as he celebrated his 83rd birthday
on Monday in Zvishavane, Midlands province.
The ex-convict
also gave each provincial chairperson US$100 000 to support empowerment
projects in their respective provinces.
“This is
blatant vote buying. In a civilised country Zanu PF should be ashamed of
itself,” analyst Rejoice Ngwenya said.
“Zanu PF
internal processes are rotten with corruption and this is unbelievable.”
Another analyst
Jealousy Mawawire said the donation was a poorly-constructed political gimmick.
“(Chivayo) has
told would-be recipients who have been bold enough to reject the ‘donations’
that the donations are coming from President Emmerson Mnangagwa,” Mawarire
said.
“In the latest
episode, Chivayo is a proxy to buy Zanu PF chairpersons, so he gets their
buy-in for the illegal extension of the presidential term.”
Former Zanu PF
member-turned-critic Reason Wafawarova alleged that Chivayo was not acting
alone or as an independent benefactor.
Wafawarova said
the arrangement created plausible deniability while maintaining the same
political effect.
“Such gestures
entrench a culture of patronage, normalising what is essentially political
bribery under the euphemism of donations,” he said.
“With Zanu PF
having effectively sidelined the secret ballot, the endorsement of the 10
provincial chairpersons now holds disproportionate weight.
“Gaining their
favour becomes tantamount to manufacturing consensus.
“These
‘donations’ are, in reality, inducements — calculated to secure vocal and
unanimous support for extending the President’s term to at least seven years.”
He said
Zimbabwe was witnessing “the open purchase of provincial votes in support of
the so-called Vision 2030”, a campaign that “cloaks a clear attempt to prolong
President Mnangagwa’s stay in power under the guise of national development.”
Newsday
