THIEF NABBED CHLLING IN A PARKED STOLEN CAR

One of the four men who were arrested for allegedly stealing a car in South Africa was caught by police while relaxing in the parked vehicle at a hotel in Harare before he was used to lure his gang members to the CBD where they were also nabbed.
Geoffrey
Chihuri was relaxing in the stolen car when police pounced last week.
Chihuri had
parked the car at the Yadah Hotel complex in Waterfalls.
Chihuri was
then used by the police to lure Vincent Luwizhi, Obvious Nkomo and Blessed
Kambeni into a trap in the CBD where they were also arrested.
The four were
not asked to plead when they appeared before Harare regional magistrate
Marewanazvo Gofa.
They were
dragged to court over the weekend after detectives from the Vehicle Theft Squad
found them in possession of a car which was stolen in South Africa.
Allegations are
that on Tuesday, last week, detectives from the Vehicle Theft Squad received
information from an informer that there was an unregistered white Nissan
Magnite car suspected to have been stolen from South Africa.
The car was
parked at Yadah Hotel in Waterfalls, Harare.
Acting on the
tip-off, the detectives arrested Chihuri, who was found seated inside the car.
Chihuri was
questioned and he implicated his accomplices who were lured and arrested in the
Harare Central Business District.
Upon being
questioned, they revealed that they received the car from some unknown South
Africans whom they had met between Rutenga and Beitbridge the previous day.
Checks were
made with Interpol National Criminal Bureau Harare database and it was
confirmed that the car was stolen from South Africa.
Meanwhile, four
suspected armed robbers, who police claim have been stealing cars, have been
arrested and appeared in court on Saturday.
Wellington
Jinya, 20, Nyasha Mushure, 24, Tatenda Maphosa, 21, and Edmore Muchenje, 24,
are facing eight counts of stealing cars.
In a statement,
ZRP Criminal Investigations Department (CID) spokesperson, Detective Inspector
Rachel Muteweri, said they were now looking for other suspected armed robbers –
Tinotenda Devillious
Chiremba, Lloyd
Makiwa, Eddie alias Dhama, Jacob Maphosa, Huni and Watson alias Mandebvu.
“The accused
persons, together with their accomplices who are still at large, would
masquerade as genuine travellers soliciting lifts from unsuspecting motorists,”
said Det-Insp Muteweri.
“Along the way,
they would rob the victims of their motor vehicles and other valuables.
“Their luck ran
out on September 4, 2025, when detectives from CID Chinhoyi received
information implicating Wellington Jinya in these crimes.
“Follow ups
were made leading to his arrest and the subsequent recovery of an AK 47, a
knife, various cellphones, IDell laptop, a Retay gun with a magazine of three
rounds and other weapons used in the commission of the crime.
“He implicated
his accomplices who were later on arrested.
“In one of the
cases that occurred on August 26, 2025, and using the same modus operandi, the
accused persons robbed one of the complainants of his Honda Fit before leaving
him stranded by the roadside.
“They later
abandoned the motor vehicle in Ruvimbo, Chinhoyi.
“The suspects
are now facing a total of eight counts of robbery of motor vehicle cases and
all the stolen motor vehicles have since been recovered,” said Det-Insp
Muteweri.
