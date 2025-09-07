THIEF NABBED CHLLING IN A PARKED STOLEN CAR

One of the four men who were arrested for allegedly stealing a car in South Africa was caught by police while relaxing in the parked vehicle at a hotel in Harare before he was used to lure his gang members to the CBD where they were also nabbed.

Geoffrey Chihuri was relaxing in the stolen car when police pounced last week.

Chihuri had parked the car at the Yadah Hotel complex in Waterfalls.

Chihuri was then used by the police to lure Vincent Luwizhi, Obvious Nkomo and Blessed Kambeni into a trap in the CBD where they were also arrested.

The four were not asked to plead when they appeared before Harare regional magistrate Marewanazvo Gofa.

They were dragged to court over the weekend after detectives from the Vehicle Theft Squad found them in possession of a car which was stolen in South Africa.

Allegations are that on Tuesday, last week, detectives from the Vehicle Theft Squad received information from an informer that there was an unregistered white Nissan Magnite car suspected to have been stolen from South Africa.

The car was parked at Yadah Hotel in Waterfalls, Harare.

Acting on the tip-off, the detectives arrested Chihuri, who was found seated inside the car.

Chihuri was questioned and he implicated his accomplices who were lured and arrested in the Harare Central Business District.

Upon being questioned, they revealed that they received the car from some unknown South Africans whom they had met between Rutenga and Beitbridge the previous day.

Checks were made with Interpol National Criminal Bureau Harare database and it was confirmed that the car was stolen from South Africa.

Meanwhile, four suspected armed robbers, who police claim have been stealing cars, have been arrested and appeared in court on Saturday.

Wellington Jinya, 20, Nyasha Mushure, 24, Tatenda Maphosa, 21, and Edmore Muchenje, 24, are facing eight counts of stealing cars.

In a statement, ZRP Criminal Investigations Department (CID) spokesperson, Detective Inspector Rachel Muteweri, said they were now looking for other suspected armed robbers – Tinotenda Devillious

Chiremba, Lloyd Makiwa, Eddie alias Dhama, Jacob Maphosa, Huni and Watson alias Mandebvu.

“The accused persons, together with their accomplices who are still at large, would masquerade as genuine travellers soliciting lifts from unsuspecting motorists,” said Det-Insp Muteweri.

“Along the way, they would rob the victims of their motor vehicles and other valuables.

“Their luck ran out on September 4, 2025, when detectives from CID Chinhoyi received information implicating Wellington Jinya in these crimes.

“Follow ups were made leading to his arrest and the subsequent recovery of an AK 47, a knife, various cellphones, IDell laptop, a Retay gun with a magazine of three rounds and other weapons used in the commission of the crime.

“He implicated his accomplices who were later on arrested.

“In one of the cases that occurred on August 26, 2025, and using the same modus operandi, the accused persons robbed one of the complainants of his Honda Fit before leaving him stranded by the roadside.

“They later abandoned the motor vehicle in Ruvimbo, Chinhoyi.

“The suspects are now facing a total of eight counts of robbery of motor vehicle cases and all the stolen motor vehicles have since been recovered,” said Det-Insp Muteweri.