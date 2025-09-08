NATIONAL HEALTH INSURANCE SET FOR NEXT YEAR

The Government has finalised the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill, which is ready to be presented to Cabinet this month, with the goal of making the scheme operational by 2026.

The move, set to transform Zimbabwe’s healthcare landscape, is an initiative that also promises to be a cornerstone in the nation’s journey towards Universal Health Coverage (UHC), ensuring all citizens have access to essential health services without facing financial ruin.

The NHI scheme is designed to fundamentally align with one of the core goals of the health system: “Protecting the population from impoverishment when accessing health care services.”

Speaking recently at the Association of Health Care Funders Zimbabwe (AHFoZ) annual conference in Victoria Falls, the Minister of Health and Child Care, Douglas Mombeshora, confirmed the latest development, reaffirming Government’s commitment to collaboration and innovation in achieving a resilient health system.

“Our vision, as articulated in the National Health Strategy (2021-2025), is to achieve ‘a healthy and productive nation that enjoys equitable access to quality health services.’ This vision is not achievable without robust partnerships,” he said.

He said there is a critical challenge of financing, noting the Government’s efforts to mitigate the reliance on external donors, whose funding has been declining.

He said the funding mechanism for the scheme is premised on a non-contributory model supported by earmarked taxes.

These include the existing AIDS levy, airtime levy, and proposed taxes on fast foods, sugar, tobacco, and alcohol, alongside other potential sources like mining taxes.

The benefits for the population are substantial and structured to be equitable and progressive.

“The proposed benefit package guarantees 100 percent coverage for community and primary care level interventions, ensuring that the most basic and essential care is fully accessible. This coverage scales to 80 percent at the district level, 60 percent at the tertiary level, and 40 percent at the quaternary level, all guided by principles of equity – services accessible to all citizens, especially vulnerable groups, and affordability – focus on high-impact, low-cost interventions,” he said.

This incremental approach ensures the system is financially sustainable while addressing Zimbabwe’s dual burden of communicable and non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

“The importance of this scheme cannot be overstated, as it directly addresses the critical state of health financing in the country. Current public health funding has been inadequate to fully finance the NHS and continues to miss various per capita spending benchmarks. Furthermore, the health sector faces a significant decline in funding from the rest of the world and corporations compared to previous years, creating an uncertainty in external funding levels [which] remains a concern,” he said.

This is compounded by the fact that committed domestic budgets are vulnerable to inflation and exchange rate volatility.

In response, the Government has proactively moved to increase domestic resource mobilisation.

“The Government has increased health funding from ZiG117 million in 2020 to an average of ZiG463 million over the 2021-2023 period, a significant step towards health sovereignty. This increased domestic funding is crucial as external support becomes less reliable.

“The Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) is exploring sustainable and equitable financing mechanisms that reduce the out-of-pocket burden on our citizens. This includes exploring innovative risk-pooling mechanisms. To that end, the MoHCC has made great strides in compiling a National Health Insurance (NHI) model and the Draft NHI Bill is now at an advanced stage,” he said. Herald