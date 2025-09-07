CHIVAYO SPLASHES US$2M ON PROPHET ANGEL'S FAMILY

The Rolls Royce Cullinan Series’ romance with royalty started after it was given to King Charles III as a coronation gift by the King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa al-KHalifa.
Sky News
Australia dubbed it a “very expensive ultra-luxury” beast which was favoured by
A-List celebrities like Kylie Jenner and Mike Tyson and was loved by the
Kardashians.
Now, the 2025
version of this beast, which will be more expensive considering the
improvements and personalised additions, has just been gifted to Prophet Uebert
Angel as a gift by businessman Wicknell Chivayo.
Prophet Angel’s
gift, once all the specifications have been factored into, should be delivered
by December this year.
Sources told
H-Metro yesterday that the car alone will cost an equivalent of US$1,2million
by the time it lands in Harare.
Wicknell has
also donated a Lexus GX 550 worth US$210,000 to Uebert Angel’s wife Bebe while
their son Prophet Seer will be given a Bentley GT Continental 2025 worth about
US$670,000.
This means that
Wicknell will spend more than US$2 million worth of luxury cars on Angel’s
family in the prophet’s birthday celebrations.
It should rank
as one of the biggest cash expenditures, in car gifts, to a single family in
birthday celebrations, in the world. H Metro
