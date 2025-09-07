CHIVAYO SPLASHES US$2M ON PROPHET ANGEL'S FAMILY

The Rolls Royce Cullinan Series’ romance with royalty started after it was given to King Charles III as a coronation gift by the King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa al-KHalifa.

Sky News Australia dubbed it a “very expensive ultra-luxury” beast which was favoured by A-List celebrities like Kylie Jenner and Mike Tyson and was loved by the Kardashians.

Now, the 2025 version of this beast, which will be more expensive considering the improvements and personalised additions, has just been gifted to Prophet Uebert Angel as a gift by businessman Wicknell Chivayo.

Prophet Angel’s gift, once all the specifications have been factored into, should be delivered by December this year.

Sources told H-Metro yesterday that the car alone will cost an equivalent of US$1,2million by the time it lands in Harare.

Wicknell has also donated a Lexus GX 550 worth US$210,000 to Uebert Angel’s wife Bebe while their son Prophet Seer will be given a Bentley GT Continental 2025 worth about US$670,000.

This means that Wicknell will spend more than US$2 million worth of luxury cars on Angel’s family in the prophet’s birthday celebrations.

It should rank as one of the biggest cash expenditures, in car gifts, to a single family in birthday celebrations, in the world.