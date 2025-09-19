STATE SECURITY AGENTS TARGET 2030 OPPONENTS

Factional fights in the ruling Zanu PF party have reportedly taken a new twist amid reports that individuals masquerading as State security agents are targeting members and leaders opposed to the 2030 agenda.

The ruling party is battling divisions over the extension of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s tenure beyond 2028 being agitated for by a section of its supporters in contravention of the Constitution which stipulates two five-year terms.

Mnangagwa has, however, insisted that he will leave office in 2028 when his term of office ends indicating that he wants to rest.

It has since emerged that some members of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) have decided not to take part in the push, indicating that they are waiting for guidance from Mnangagwa.

ZNLWVA recently held a meeting in Victoria Falls, where members indicated that they will not participate in the spate over Mnangagwa’s succession.

According to sources, who spoke to NewsDay this week, the national executive members were in agreement that ZNLWVA is losing focus on its mandate of pushing for the welfare of the veterans of the liberation struggle.

“The meeting was heated, but all the members who attended the meeting agreed that the succession battles in Zanu PF, including the 2030 agenda, was a sideshow and the executive should work on the welfare of members,” the sources said.

They, however, revealed that the stance taken by members of ZNLWVA national executive has not gone down well with some Zanu PF functionaries, who have targeted outspoken leaders in the association.

The sources also indicated that ZNLWVA national secretary-general Sam Parerenyatwa has allegedly been a victim of targeted attacks, losing mining and farming equipment after the alleged functionaries targeted his farm in Centenary and mining venture in Guruve in Mashonaland Central province.

Parerenyatwa was the first ZNLWVA leader to refuse to chant the “ED2030” slogan at its inception when asked to do so by the provincial leadership during an inter-district rally in Bindura.

There are also reports that there are fears within the provincial leadership that Parerenyatwa may influence other war veterans, given his post as the national secretary-general.

The veterans of the liberation struggle retain an influential position in the revolutionary Zanu PF party, which played a huge part in the war for independence until 1980.

Sources told NewsDay that Parerenyatwa, his son and their late partner Alexander Chiwara ran a mining venture in Guruve, which has been targeted for attacks by people claiming to be taking orders from “high offices”.

“The general feeling is that the culprits are being protected by the police,” the sources said.

“In fact, the fact that police failed to arrest people for abusing the name of the President or impersonation of the President’s Department when there is ample evidence gives credence to the claim that, indeed, they are security agents involved in the harassment of opponents.”

However, national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the law enforcement agents in Guruve had no records showing that the war veterans leader is legally involved in mining activities in the area.

He, however, acknowledged that Parerenyatwa reported cases of trespassing at his farm and urged him to approach the police with more information. Newsday