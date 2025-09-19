STATE SECURITY AGENTS TARGET 2030 OPPONENTS

Factional fights in the ruling Zanu PF party have reportedly taken a new twist amid reports that individuals masquerading as State security agents are targeting members and leaders opposed to the 2030 agenda.
The ruling
party is battling divisions over the extension of President Emmerson
Mnangagwa’s tenure beyond 2028 being agitated for by a section of its
supporters in contravention of the Constitution which stipulates two five-year
terms.
Mnangagwa has,
however, insisted that he will leave office in 2028 when his term of office
ends indicating that he wants to rest.
It has since
emerged that some members of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans
Association (ZNLWVA) have decided not to take part in the push, indicating that
they are waiting for guidance from Mnangagwa.
ZNLWVA recently
held a meeting in Victoria Falls, where members indicated that they will not
participate in the spate over Mnangagwa’s succession.
According to
sources, who spoke to NewsDay this week, the national executive members were in
agreement that ZNLWVA is losing focus on its mandate of pushing for the welfare
of the veterans of the liberation struggle.
“The meeting
was heated, but all the members who attended the meeting agreed that the
succession battles in Zanu PF, including the 2030 agenda, was a sideshow and
the executive should work on the welfare of members,” the sources said.
They, however,
revealed that the stance taken by members of ZNLWVA national executive has not
gone down well with some Zanu PF functionaries, who have targeted outspoken
leaders in the association.
The sources
also indicated that ZNLWVA national secretary-general Sam Parerenyatwa has
allegedly been a victim of targeted attacks, losing mining and farming
equipment after the alleged functionaries targeted his farm in Centenary and
mining venture in Guruve in Mashonaland Central province.
Parerenyatwa
was the first ZNLWVA leader to refuse to chant the “ED2030” slogan at its
inception when asked to do so by the provincial leadership during an
inter-district rally in Bindura.
There are also
reports that there are fears within the provincial leadership that Parerenyatwa
may influence other war veterans, given his post as the national
secretary-general.
The veterans of
the liberation struggle retain an influential position in the revolutionary
Zanu PF party, which played a huge part in the war for independence until 1980.
Sources told
NewsDay that Parerenyatwa, his son and their late partner Alexander Chiwara ran
a mining venture in Guruve, which has been targeted for attacks by people
claiming to be taking orders from “high offices”.
“The general
feeling is that the culprits are being protected by the police,” the sources
said.
“In fact, the
fact that police failed to arrest people for abusing the name of the President
or impersonation of the President’s Department when there is ample evidence
gives credence to the claim that, indeed, they are security agents involved in
the harassment of opponents.”
However,
national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the law enforcement
agents in Guruve had no records showing that the war veterans leader is legally
involved in mining activities in the area.
He, however,
acknowledged that Parerenyatwa reported cases of trespassing at his farm and
urged him to approach the police with more information. Newsday
