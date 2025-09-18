NINE CHINESE NATIONALS TO BE DEPORTED

Nine Chinese nationals who were arrested for cocaine possession in Harare and were fined US$150 each for the offence now await deportation, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe has said.
The authority
said it was aware of the public’s concern over the sentencing of the nine — Yu
Hefeng, Dong Yunmei, Yang Wanwan, Wu Yuejun, Yang Qin, Fang Yue, Sun Jie, Yao
Wenming and Li Zhongju.
In a statement,
the NPAZ reaffirmed its commitment to the diligent and fair prosecution of all
criminal cases.
“The National
Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) is aware of the public’s concern
regarding the sentence handed down in the case involving nine Chinese nationals
who pleaded guilty to using dangerous drugs (cocaine). We are taking this
opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to the diligent and fair prosecution of
all criminal cases.
“The NPAZ is
committed to ensuring that all individuals are held accountable for their
actions in accordance with the laws of Zimbabwe, regardless of their
nationality or status. Furthermore, the NPAZ can confirm that the nine
individuals are currently awaiting deportation. We will continue to work
tirelessly to combat the scourge of dangerous drugs, as it poses a significant
threat to the well-being of our nation,” reads the statement.
Going forward,
the NPA said it was taking concrete and decisive steps to ensure future
prosecutions for drug-related offences are handled with the utmost efficiency
and effectiveness.
“Henceforth,
all Public Prosecutors have been instructed to prefer the correct charges in
all drug-related cases, and ensure that they aggressively pursue stiffer
sentences in court, to secure penalties that truly reflect the seriousness of
these offences.
“This stance is
a direct reflection of the direction that Zimbabwe has taken to combat drug
abuse. We appreciate the public’s vigilance, as it reinforces our shared
commitment to combating drug abuse in our society. We are committed to a future
where drug-related offences are met with sentences that truly reflect their
gravity.” Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment