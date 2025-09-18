NINE CHINESE NATIONALS TO BE DEPORTED

Nine Chinese nationals who were arrested for cocaine possession in Harare and were fined US$150 each for the offence now await deportation, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe has said.

The authority said it was aware of the public’s concern over the sentencing of the nine — Yu Hefeng, Dong Yunmei, Yang Wanwan, Wu Yuejun, Yang Qin, Fang Yue, Sun Jie, Yao Wenming and Li Zhongju.

In a statement, the NPAZ reaffirmed its commitment to the diligent and fair prosecution of all criminal cases.

“The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) is aware of the public’s concern regarding the sentence handed down in the case involving nine Chinese nationals who pleaded guilty to using dangerous drugs (cocaine). We are taking this opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to the diligent and fair prosecution of all criminal cases.

“The NPAZ is committed to ensuring that all individuals are held accountable for their actions in accordance with the laws of Zimbabwe, regardless of their nationality or status. Furthermore, the NPAZ can confirm that the nine individuals are currently awaiting deportation. We will continue to work tirelessly to combat the scourge of dangerous drugs, as it poses a significant threat to the well-being of our nation,” reads the statement.

Going forward, the NPA said it was taking concrete and decisive steps to ensure future prosecutions for drug-related offences are handled with the utmost efficiency and effectiveness.

“Henceforth, all Public Prosecutors have been instructed to prefer the correct charges in all drug-related cases, and ensure that they aggressively pursue stiffer sentences in court, to secure penalties that truly reflect the seriousness of these offences.

“This stance is a direct reflection of the direction that Zimbabwe has taken to combat drug abuse. We appreciate the public’s vigilance, as it reinforces our shared commitment to combating drug abuse in our society. We are committed to a future where drug-related offences are met with sentences that truly reflect their gravity.” Herald