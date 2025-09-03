GOVT DISBURSES FUNDS TO ZANU PF AND CCC

Government has disbursed ZiG147 682 500 to Zanu PF and the CCC in terms of the Political Parties (Finance) Act, according to General Notice 1829 published by Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi in an Extraordinary Government Gazette yesterday.

The money was disbursed according to the percentage of votes received by a political party in the previously held general elections.

The law stipulates that a political party should get at least five percent of the votes to receive State funding.

Zanu PF got ZiG102 343 972,5 after it got 69,3 percent of votes in the 2023 Harmonised Elections while the CCC was allocated ZiG45 338 527,5 after it got 30,7 percent of the votes in the polls.

“It is hereby notified, in terms of section 3(2) of the Political Parties (Finance) Act that the total amount of moneys payable to political parties in respect of the year beginning 1st of January, 2025 and ending on the 31st of December, 2025, ZiG147 682 500,00.

“The money shall be disbursed to political parties that qualify in terms of section 3(3) of the Act as follows — (a) ZiG102 343 972, 50 shall be paid to Zanu PF which received 69,3 percent of the total votes cast; and (b) ZiG45 338 527,50 shall be paid to the CCC which received 30,7 percent of the total votes cast,” Minister Ziyambi said.

The Government promulgated the Political Parties (Finance) Act to enable the State fund parties that receive a reasonable amount of votes and as a back up to a ban on foreign funding for political parties.

Government last disbursed ZiG70 million for the two parties in September last year. Herald