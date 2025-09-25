SCHOOL'S PROPERTY ATTACHED OVER DEBT

The Sheriff of the High Court has attached the property of Knowstics Group of Schools in Nyanga for auctioning, following a High Court order granted to GetBucks Microfinance Bank Limited against the school’s owners — WillEdit Investments (Private) Limited.

The judgment debtors — Mr William Mukuwapasi and his wife, Mrs Edith Mukuwapasi — failed to settle a debt owed to the financial institution, resulting in the attachment of the academy’s 795 667 square-metre property.

The property, located at Plot 16 and Plot 18 of Nyamazi in Nyanga, is now open to private treaty offers for sale as per the order issued under case numbers SH1170/25 and HCHC43/24.

Knowstics Academy was placed under corporate rescue since late 2024 to revive its operations, and possibly shield it from liquidation.

However, the arrangement was terminated two months ago, stripping the institution of any protection from creditors.

Resultantly, it gave the likes of GetBucks Microfinance Bank Limited the power to pursue the matter further.

The development has left many parents, learners, and staff anxious about the school’s future, and concerns are being raised about the fate of learners, particularly those preparing for the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) and Cambridge Ordinary and Advanced Level examinations.

The examinations have already commenced with practicals, and the written papers for other subjects are scheduled to start next month.

Early this year, Government had to intervene to resolve a standoff between Knowstics Academy and the British Council of Zimbabwe that had left over 40 learners in a limbo after their Cambridge Ordinary Level results had been withheld over non-remittance of US$41 272 in examination fees by the school’s former management.

Knowstics Academy O-Level candidates had reportedly registered for an average of 10 subjects, with each Science subject costing US$136 and other subjects being charged US$122 each.

The results scandal came barely a month after Knowstics Academy was placed under corporate rescue in a bid to revamp its operations and restore its reputation.

While the school had expected the results to be released then, the British Council of Zimbabwe, on the other hand, cited a breach of contract and vowed not to do so until the learning institution paid the balance of US$22 000.

In an interview, corporate rescue practitioner, Mr Budhama Chikamhi, who oversaw the corporate rescue process from November last year, said his mandate ceased when the school was removed from corporate rescue.

“As of now, I am not aware of anything related to the operational status of Knowstics Academy, as it was removed from corporate rescue about two months ago. I am no longer involved in their affairs, and do not have access to information regarding their current situation,” he said, without shedding light on why the school was removed from corporate rescue.

However, factors such as failure to meet restructuring milestones, inability to settle debts, lack of funding or investment, poor governance or management, insurmountable financial difficulties, non-compliance with regulatory requirements, and creditor opposition, among others, may lead to removal from corporate rescue.

Mr Chikamhi confirmed, however, that when he exited, examination classes had already registered, and were expected to sit their exams as scheduled.

The corporate rescue framework is designed to suspend writs of execution, providing distressed companies or institutions with breathing space to recover. In the case of Knowstics Academy, the termination of the rescue process opened the door for the micro-finance bank to pursue liquidation through the courts.

In a separate interview, Director of Communications and Advocacy in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education Mr Taungana Ndoro on Wednesday said the ministry had not received reports of any disruptions to examinations at the institution.

“We have not yet received any information suggesting that examination classes may not be able to sit their examinations at the school. Although the school has been put up for sale, it is possible that the sale process may be completed after the sitting of the examinations, in which case no one will be affected,” said Mr Ndoro.

Mr Ndoro emphasised that the ministry will continue to monitor the situation at the school closely to safeguard the interests of learners and parents.

Repeated attempts to obtain a comment from one of the directors, Mrs Edith Mukuwapasi, were unsuccessful, as her phone remained unreachable.

In an advert recently flighted by Realty World Estate Agents on behalf of the Sheriff of the High Court, prospective bidders were informed of the conditions of sale.

Interested buyers were advised that they have until October 10, 2025 to submit their bids. Manica Post